The iron law of the internet is: no one fucks with 4Chan and comes out clean on the other end.

The thing about incels is: their rage at feminists and feminism is infinite, and their time and tech savvy nearly are as well.

Related: Liberal Banshees, Distraught Over Election Results, Convene to Scream at Lake Michigan

By way of background, a male feminist, in 2023, concocted an app in which women would be empowered to slander whatever men they wanted, with no due process in the court of public opinion, based on nothing more than hearsay — all in the name of dating “safety.”

Via teaforwomen.com (emphasis added):

“Tea is on a mission to revolutionize dating safety by equipping women with cutting-edge tools, real-time insights, and a powerful community to navigate the modern dating world with confidence and control. At its core, Tea is built on one fundamental belief: Women should never have to compromise their safety while dating. With features like Reverse Image Search to catch catfish, Phone Number Lookup to check for hidden marriages, and Background Checks to uncover criminal records, Tea ensures that women have the information they need before meeting someone new. Beyond safety tools, Tea fosters the largest women’s group chat in the U.S., where users share experiences, anonymous dating reviews, and support. Tea has helped over 1,700,000 women make safer dating decisions which has propelled Tea to as high as #1 on the app store. Tea has an app rating of 4.8 out of 5 across over 70,000 ratings on app stores making it the highest rated app in the dating category. Tea donates 10% of their profits to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Dating should feel safe, informed, and empowering—and Tea is here to make that a reality.”

I would bet money that some “led by women” Human Resources Department somewhere in Blue America is already using Tea App as a de facto social credit score system to screen out “problematic” male job candidates — again, with no fair hearing whatsoever or critical examination of the “evidence,” which mostly amounts to a bunch of malevolent misandrists in a digital sewing circle with perhaps a modicum of actual true and actionable information on predatory men sprinkled in here and there into all the sleazy bullshit.

As illustrated exquisitely by this meme, what appears to be going on here, beyond the general corrosive influence of intersectional feminism, is a classic case of the refrigerator guarding the snacks:

· Obese wombat with septum piercing finds out her relatively attractive friend is dating a man

· Hatches plan to wreck budding courtship because misery loves company and the thought of her so-called friend attaining happiness is too much to abide

· Joins Tea app with fellow obese wombats in search of dirt on said man

Tea went largely unremarked upon in the broader culture until very recently, when it peaked at #1 on the Apple App Store.

4Chan sprang into action.

Via 404 Media (emphasis added):

“Users from 4chan claim to have discovered an exposed database hosted on Google’s mobile app development platform, Firebase, belonging to the newly popular women’s dating safety app Tea. Users say they are rifling through peoples’ personal data and selfies uploaded to the app, and then posting that data online, according to screenshots, 4chan posts, and code reviewed by 404 Media. In a statement to 404 Media, Tea confirmed the breach also impacted some direct messages but said that the data is from two years ago. Tea, which claims to have more than 1.6 million users, reached the top of the App Store charts this week and has tens of thousands of reviews there. The app aims to provide a space for women to exchange information about men in order to stay safe, and verifies that new users are women by asking them to upload a selfie… The 4chan post includes a photo of four women’s drivers’ licenses that the 4chan user said they redacted. But comments in the 4chan thread indicate that many more photos of Tea users have been exposed, with one person claiming they have downloaded thousands. We’ve also seen 4chan users share dozens of photos of women they claim they downloaded from the database, which all share the same image dimensions and file naming format we saw in the file list in the exposed Google Firebase bucket.”

Karma has never been delivered to more deserving targets.

The user base, you’ll be surprised to learn, based on the images leak, is populated almost entirely of the most beastly alleged women you could imagine.

Entrepreneurs have already, although the leak is only a couple of days old, developed a ranking system for the (alleged) women of Tea based on their headshots.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv