Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james's avatar
james
6h

It is billed as a Gen Z app but a lot of the leaked photos show that the users are middle aged. Apart from the social issues, it's a rather stark lesson in not trusting amateur app developers. Apparently there was no 'hack', they just left all the content easily accessible through a web server.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
5h

So many gullible or desperately lonely people!

Hope they find suitable candidates offline.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture