Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Whatever abomination Elon’s engineers visited upon the X algorithm, they really screwed the pooch.

My timeline, among other disturbing developments, is now packed with #ZeroCOVID and pro-vaxx pseudoscience peddled by assholes with acronyms in their bio, like this one from Andrea C. Love, PhD:

“The amount of aluminum in select vaccines is up to 72 TIMES LESS aluminum than you ingest daily from foods and up to 400 TIMES LESS aluminum than is in your body at any time. Oh and it’s ALL filtered and excreted by your kidneys in the SAME EXACT WAY.”

Sure, aluminum is filtered out of circulation in “the exact same way” by the kidneys, but that’s on the way out.

What fake Dr. Andrea fails to mention, of course, is what happens on the way in, when it’s getting embedded into organs and tissues — specifically, that the rate of aluminum absorbed via injection exponentially outstrips the rate of absorption via consumption.

“There’s more aluminium in your morning cup of tea than there is in vaccines” quips Dr. Neil Stone.

Mic drop, right?

While that’s a neat rhetorical trick sure to impress blue-haired freaks on their fifteenth booster, it doesn’t hold water when the mark actually arms himself with facts — an inoculation against bullshit, if you will.

Via Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation (emphasis added):

“Measurement of (26)Al by high-energy accelerator mass spectrometry has permitted more accurate analyses. In normal young rats, 0.05-0.1% of ingested aluminium is absorbed in the intestine, of which roughly half goes to the skeleton within 2 h, whereas the remaining half is excreted in the urine, most of it within 48 h. Deposition in organs other than the skeleton appears to be negligible. In healthy human volunteers, the most recent estimates of fractional intestinal (26)Al absorption were also in the range of 0.06-0.1%. In both rats and humans.”

So, that’s roughly a 0.1% absorption rate, at the upper end of the scale, from ingested aluminum — which makes sense, as humans obviously evolved to filter out toxins from the environment introduced through the food supply.

What they didn’t evolve any capacity to handle, because there weren’t psychotic practitioners of The Science™ shoving needles into babies’ arms straight out of their mother’s uterus until very recently in the grand arc of natural history, was the ability to filter out injected aluminum.

Consequently, ingested aluminum carries a 100% absorption rate — a thousand times higher than the rate of absorption for ingested aluminum.

Via Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology:

“Toxicity from aluminum from vaccines and other parenteral sources (breast milk, formula, or water) can be expected to be different because of the difference in absorption, distribution, elimination, and retention between ingestion and injection. It is commonly perceived that children receive more aluminum from oral sources than from vaccines; however, McFarland et al. also found that infants up to six months are exposed internally to far more aluminum from vaccines (100 % absorption) than from oral exposure (about 0.3 % absorption), contradicting the common misconception that the reverse is true once body weight and pass-through intestinal clearance of aluminum from parenteral sources are considered.”

Another damning and seemingly obvious indictment of this stupid “aluminum in your tea” talking point is that babies, which the CDC currently recommends get shot up with hepatitis B vaccines at birth, don’t have the same filtering capacity as grown humans. As a result, they retain much more of the heavy metals introduced through vaccines than adults.

Via Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology:

“An important question these results raise is how to best judge a “safe” level of exposure to aluminum. Estimates of aluminum exposure and retention are not useful without some safe limit to compare against. Links between aluminum and various disorders would make it unwarranted to assume that there is a level of aluminum which is universally “safe”, and the impact of oral and injected exposure have been demonstrated to vary, with normal absorption of only a tiny percentage of ingested forms of aluminum. The FDA has recommended limiting injected doses for adults to 850 μg. This level reflects the minimum amount considered required to induce an immune response in adults. Standard medical dosing practices and toxicological principles would mandate scaling this limit based on weight to calculate doses for children, assuming that safe dose levels are different for a 60 kg adult compared to a 3 kg newborn. Even if all the individual vaccines in a proposed schedule meet this weight-adjusted limit, administration of multiple aluminum-containing vaccines in a single day could easily exceed a recommended safe limit which considers body weight… Priest’s results show that after a single injection approximately 5 % of the original aluminum remains in the body of an adult a year after the dose but examined only aluminum excreted in urine. Even assuming infants clear at the same rate as adults, which is not based on any empirical evidence, it is reasonable to expect that not only the dosage of vaccinations but how closely they are spaced in time will impact the aluminum level for infants in the first two years of life given their low body weight… Among the three schedules presented here, the CDC schedule exceeds the recommended dose limit for an infant (inferred from FDA adult “safe” levels) as a result of the simultaneous administration of multiple ACVs [aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines] and insufficient spacing of ACVs… Aluminum toxicity from vaccines can be expected to be increased from other exposures such as aluminum in food (formula; [34];30,871,123) and aluminum used to buffer drinking water. Individual infants with incompletely closed intestinal barriers, or with autoimmune gastric and intestinal lesions may be experiencing much higher doses of aluminum than a pediatrician may be aware… All analyses to date, including our own, use aluminum clearance rate data from adults, which likely is an overly optimistic aluminum clearance rate for neonates and infants. Most excretion of aluminum is accomplished by filtration of aluminum from the blood by the glomeruli of the kidney. Renal function in infants is not fully developed: infants’ glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is not fully online at birth and increases from 10 to 20 mL/min/1.73 m2 during the first day of life to 30–40 mL/min/1.73 m2 by 2 weeks of life (Sulemanji and Vakili [55]; 24,331,094). In neonates, the GFR at birth is even worse (Sulemanji and Vakili [55]; 24,331,094) and increases more slowly compared to infants (3,761,090). While the kidney is structurally mature at 36 weeks, the GFR does not reach adult levels until 2 years of age.”

Somehow, though, all of that very basic context gets left out of the “but muh aluminum in muh tea” vaxx propaganda.

Surely, though, it’s just a simple oversight on their part, who would never lie to the public for the benefit of multinational pharmaceutical corporations.

Surely?

