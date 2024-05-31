Dearest reader,
On this 31st Day of May, 2024, we appear to have crossed a Rubicon with the transparently politically motivated kangaroo-court conviction yesterday of a former president on unprecedented charges, a case of this nature — parlaying an eight-year-old falsifying business records misdemeanor into 34 felonies via legal voodoo — having never been brought against anyone.
A reckoning will be had; it doesn’t appear the corporate state knows the extent to which it has unleashed the Kraken of popular rage — or perhaps it’s hoping for political violence in response and playing the long game on the road to martial law.
At any rate, this story has already saturated the media-sphere, and others have written about it in great detail.
So, instead of beating a dead horse, I’d like to spend this day hearing from you.
Hop into the comments (or send me an email at benbartee@protonmail.com) and let me know where you come from, your hopes and dreams, what brought you here when there are a million media options out there, what topic(s) you’d like to see covered more, or covered at all if I haven’t broached them yet.
I aim to serve you, as a member of the Armageddon Prose audience, with high-quality information on matters that matter to you, so tell me what those are.
As always, I appreciate your readership — especially, as I mentioned already, given that there are so many choices out there — and I will never take it for granted.
God bless.
Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.
I’m a reader of your writing and I read offline as well. Mainly philosophy and poetry. I think you can write about what you feel. The audience will appreciate the work of fitting words to bring out from inchoate interior impressions they share with each other about this hour.
About me. Bohemian being and I have lived on the razor edge but not the streets in San Francisco for 37 years. I’m in agreement that this political trial is intended to provoke violence and also help Trump maintain his street credibility as Resistance. The Republic died with Lincoln and the last illusion we had one was LBJ as Capo. The inevitable outcome is that we have a Chinese influenced regime and totalitarian global technocracy with the faceless of a Divinity that manufactures man in Brave New World. As the Grateful Dead say “The wheel is turning and you can’t slow down/Can’t go forward and you can’t stand still/if the thunder don’t get you the lightning will.”
Thanks for your writing. I first discovered your work by way of your sissy porn piece on the 11th Hour Blog. I am not a writer but a mother who has taken to writing to help expose what is being done to children and young adults in the name of 'gender.' My own daughter is included in this count when she joined the campus gender tribe/color revolution as a freshman in college. An estrangement, medical harm and so much followed - before she found her way back to the family that always loved her. (I have written 2 series for the 11th Hour and started a substack). Any words of truth and wisdom are welcome.