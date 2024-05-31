Dearest reader,

On this 31st Day of May, 2024, we appear to have crossed a Rubicon with the transparently politically motivated kangaroo-court conviction yesterday of a former president on unprecedented charges, a case of this nature — parlaying an eight-year-old falsifying business records misdemeanor into 34 felonies via legal voodoo — having never been brought against anyone.

A reckoning will be had; it doesn’t appear the corporate state knows the extent to which it has unleashed the Kraken of popular rage — or perhaps it’s hoping for political violence in response and playing the long game on the road to martial law.

At any rate, this story has already saturated the media-sphere, and others have written about it in great detail.

So, instead of beating a dead horse, I’d like to spend this day hearing from you.

Hop into the comments (or send me an email at benbartee@protonmail.com) and let me know where you come from, your hopes and dreams, what brought you here when there are a million media options out there, what topic(s) you’d like to see covered more, or covered at all if I haven’t broached them yet.

I aim to serve you, as a member of the Armageddon Prose audience, with high-quality information on matters that matter to you, so tell me what those are.

As always, I appreciate your readership — especially, as I mentioned already, given that there are so many choices out there — and I will never take it for granted.

God bless.

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter and Locals.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via insta-tip jar.