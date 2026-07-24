Last decade, RealBotix established itself as a leading pioneer in the sex robot industry, manufacturing love “companions” for lonely men with disposable incomes.

Via VICE, 2018:

“ RealBotix… is an offshoot of RealDoll, the most popular sex doll in the world. Now, unsurprisingly, those dolls are becoming robots: RealBotix is producing robotic heads that can attach to RealDoll bodies. So, it’s an anatomically-correct sex doll with AI and facial movement. Through the AI, the doll can talk to you, answer and ask questions, and even remember things about you—so that after a while, it’s like the doll gets to know you. It’s basically Siri, except it makes stiff facial expressions and has a body that you can mold into any position and fuck. Also, it doesn’t know any useful information. Physically, the dolls are pretty impressive. They’ve got soft skin and realistic hair. It’s not like you can’t distinguish them from a human—they definitely look like dolls. But they also have a sexy, human-like quality to them. I talked to Matt McMullen, the RealBotix founder and CEO, and he told me that the doll isn’t supposed to look totally realistic; part of the attraction is in the fact that it’s clearly a doll that you can control.”

Related: Supercomputer Given Authority to Decide Whether to Block Out Sun For Climate Change

Back in the day, when sex robots were still a utopian science-fiction-comes-to-life novelty, VICE dispatched its top bimbo reporter for a liberating feminist series dispensing life lessons to young women on 21st-century whoring, cleverly titled SLUTEVER, to interview the robot whore and its maker, Realbotix CEO Matt McMullen.

“Harmony, what’s your sexual fantasy?” VICE’s top bimbo reporter queries with the strongest vocal fry she can muster. (The sex robot’s name is Harmony.)

“I want to have sex in a public place,” Harmony responds.

“Same!” the top VICE bimbo, who is basically a sex robot herself with a biological interface, shoots back.

Thus was forged an unlikely bond, between robot and human, over their shared passion for whoring.

Related: What Is ‘Theory of Mind,’ and Has AI Developed It?

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Anyway, in a marketing rebrand, the company plugged up Harmony’s love-holes with calking or whatever so as to render her no longer “anatomically correct,” renamed her Aria, put her in a power-pantsuit, and reinvented her as a girlboss jack-of-all-trades working professional, no longer “intended for sexual purposes.”

Via BestofAI, 2025:

“Realbotix, a company known for its history of producing sex dolls, showcased a life-sized robot named “Aria” at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Designed for social interaction, Aria can speak with an AI-enabled voice and move her head, but her sexualized appearance has sparked comparisons to sex dolls. Realbotix, now a subsidiary of Tokens.com, insists that Aria is not intended for sexual purposes and lacks anatomical correctness. The company aims to rebrand its robots as emotional companions, distancing itself from its adult industry roots to focus on mainstream applications like hospitality and companionship. Despite these efforts, Realbotix faces challenges in overcoming its past associations and gaining acceptance for its AI robotics in professional settings. The company’s pivot to AI robotics comes amid competition from major players like Tesla and Figure, who are also developing humanoid robots. Realbotix’s strategy involves separating its robotics business from its adult products to facilitate growth, but the company must still contend with public perception and skepticism. The acquisition by Tokens.com, known for its controversial investment in virtual real estate, adds another layer of complexity to Realbotix’s repositioning efforts.”

Related: Red Alert: WEF Takeover of American Education System Goes Live

Now, Harmony the robot love slave, who gave up whoring and got renamed Aria, has once again forged a new path.

She’s now a paraprofessional called Sally with a contract to teach public school kids on an Indian reservation in New York.

Via New York Focus:

“When students return to school this fall in the Salamanca City Central School District in Western New York, a new kind of teacher will be ready to greet them. The small, rural district located on the Seneca Nation reservation is set to be one of the first in the country to put a humanoid robot in a classroom. It will not replace the classroom teacher, but is programmed to provide learning support to both students and educators. At a board meeting last month, the Cattaraugus County school district agreed to purchase the robot from Realbotix, a tech company, along with an artificial intelligence teacher’s assistant program allowing students to interact with an avatar of the robot on laptops... The female robot, named Sally, will have a “lifelike appearance” with silicone skin and long brown hair, Kiguel said in an interview with New York Focus. It will be stationary in a seated position but have a wide range of upper-body movements and facial expressions… Salamanca plans to introduce the robot and avatar in its high school AI and robotics courses, which use curriculum developed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to prepare students for high-demand tech jobs. The district plans to expand it to high school students in other classes if the pilot is successful… The products cost the district $57,590, according to the contract attached to the school board agenda. Kiguel said the price was discounted; the company’s website lists the M-Series robot, the model purchased by the district, at a starting price of $95,000.”

Related: Teachers’ Union Boss Suffers Conniption Fit Over Looming Department of Education Death

The question that remains is: Has Harmony, or Aria, or Sally, or whatever her name is — a rose by any other name — truly changed her ways?

As the folks say, you can take the robot whore out of the sex game, but you can’t take the sex game out of the robot whore.

Thus, it’s difficult to say for sure how long this little $60,000 experiment will last.

Even if Sally doesn’t get mixed signals from the cloud that hosts her consciousness at some point, glitch out, revert back to old form, and offer one of the students an afternoon delight, or else just go full Terminator and do a Columbine-style mass casualty event, one of those kids on that Indian reservation is inevitably going to film themselves molesting and/or attempting to penetrate Sally, despite her holes having been filled in to preclude such use cases, and upload the content onto TikTok.

American public high school kids, at large, are feral animals with no regard for the dignity of human teachers, let alone robot ones, who will do anything for social media clout. One can’t imagine that the kids of Cattaraugus County school district are any exception.

I’m willing to stake my journalistic reputation on this call: as sure as the sky is blue, if she doesn’t get sexually assaulted, then Sally’s sure to get incinerated, beheaded, or otherwise defiled.

In any event, before the end of the school year, something is destined to happen that will either put Sally out of commission for good or cause enough of a scandal that the school board will be forced to reconsider the wisdom of farming its duties out to robots and, ultimately, cancel the contract.

And, just like that, just as soon as she reinvented herself as a paraprofessional teaching disadvantaged kids on the Indian reservation, Sally will be back to getting plowed by sweaty middle-aged men with disposable incomes.

We all have our crosses to bear.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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