Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Eva Jones's avatar
Eva Jones
12h

So does fluoride and soy.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
12hEdited

There are no pharmaceutical drugs (all are chemical poisons) that are required by the pristine body for survival and good health. NONE. Taking any drug will result in some consequence in the "now" or at a later time. This is impossible to know as the body will or will not deal effectively with the poisons. In the case of massive doses or continued dosses, the continuation of a healthy life becomes highly improbable.

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