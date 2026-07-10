“There’s always soma to calm your anger, to reconcile you to your enemies, to make you patient and long-suffering. In the past you could only accomplish these things by making a great effort and after years of hard moral training. Now, you swallow two or three half-gramme tablets, and there you are. Anybody can be virtuous now. You can carry at least half your morality about in a bottle. Christianity without tears—that’s what soma is.”

-Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

(Editor’s note: My initial impulse was to run with the headline “Ozempic Turns Users Into Limp-Wristed Beta-Cucks“ or something to that effect, but I refrained for the sake of appearing more like a serious journalist.)

GLP-1 agonists, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, to add to their voluminous and growing list of weird and sometimes fatal side effects, might apparently tamp down violent tendencies that result from impulse.

Related: Autopsy: ‘Miracle’ Weight Loss Drug Kills Fat Nurse

Via Gizmodo :

“It’s become a running joke at this point that GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) can help with almost everything under the Sun, not just weight loss. A study out today now suggests GLP-1s might even have the potential to curb people’s violent tendencies. Scientists at Rutgers University examined nationally representative survey data that compared former and current GLP-1 users. In people currently taking GLP-1s, they found, the link between being impulsive and being more prone to violence was noticeably weaker. Though the team’s findings are far from certain proof that GLP-1s can reduce violent behavior, they do warrant follow-up research, the authors say. “We view this study as a first step, not a final answer,” lead author Daniel Semenza, director of research at the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at the Rutgers School of Public Health, told Gizmodo.”

This sedating action “may carry significant criminological implications” as behavior modification tools, according to practitioners of The Science™, whose interest in such an application piqued when they administered liraglutide to a violent autistic and it effectively neutralized him, in the same way that Ritalin was introduced in a previous era to make unruly public schoolboys sit still and receive their indoctrination peaceably.

Via Criminology:

“Growing evidence suggests that GLP-1 RAs may also influence behavioral outcomes, particularly those involving dysregulated impulse control. GLP-1 RA use has been linked to improvements in impulse control disorders… Research regarding the behavioral effects of GLP-1 RA use may carry significant criminological implications. Although prior studies have focused on psychiatric or compulsive behaviors, the same neurobiological mechanisms, including modulation of reward sensitivity, stress regulation, and impulse control, plausibly extend to aggression and violent crime. The relationship between GLP-1 RA use and violence remains largely unexplored, but preliminary findings raise the possibility of an inverse relationship. Vestlund et al. (2022) reported that repeated administration of exendin-4, a GLP-1 RA analog, was associated with reduced aggression in male mice, potentially through modulation of serotonin and noradrenaline signaling. A case study by Järvinen et al. (2019) described reductions in aggressive behavior in a 20-year-old man with autism spectrum disorder following treatment with liraglutide. Although these findings are limited in both scope and generalizability, they provide preliminary support for the plausibility of a link between GLP-1 RA use and aggression-related outcomes.”

Related: ‘Critical Disability Studies’ Professor: Fatphobia ‘Undergirds’ Ozempic Craze

The study cited above surveyed 821 GLP-1 users (the class of drugs that include Ozempic and Wegovy), some current (224) and some former (597), and asked them various questions about their self-reported levels of violence.

Continuing:

“Current GLP-1 RA use was associated with significantly weaker associations between impulsivity and violent crime, as well as between alcohol use and violent crime, compared with former use. Interaction terms indicated that the associations of impulsivity and alcohol use with violent behavior were attenuated by approximately 62% and 52%, respectively, among current versus former GLP-1 RA users… The results carry implications for continued criminological investigation into the potential behavioral effects of increasingly widespread GLP-1 RA use… These hypotheses underscore the potential for criminological research to identify when, for whom, and under what conditions pharmacological intervention may influence violence risk. Given the extensive societal burden of violence, an evidence-based understanding of how pharmaceuticals may interact with established behavioral risk factors could complement the broader portfolio of violence prevention strategies.” -----------------------------------------

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The practical upshot, in a hypothetical future scenario:

· Your kid’s public school teacher with purple hair in a blue city introduces him to the school counselor to get the ball rolling on having him neutered for gender equity. · Administration sends him home with release forms to officially change his name on all school forms to “Sally” and have the nurse start him on puberty blockers and estrogen therapy in order to help him achieve the truest expression of his true, special self · You get too mouthy with follow-up questions for their liking · Your “tone” causes the school counselor to fear for her safety · The behavioral scientists employed by the state to manage reactionary serfs diagnose you with a behavioral disorder and have you put on an Ozempic regimen under threat of having custody revoked

Thus, you’ll be successfully conditioned out of your transphobia and rendered a lot more compliant with the whole routine while your son, whom you now obediently call Sally since you got your mind right, is unburdened from his testicles.

Imagine the compliance!

“The world’s stable now. People are happy; they get what they want, and they never want what they can’t get... And if anything should go wrong, there’s soma.”

-Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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