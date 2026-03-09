As it happens, it’s not just the frogs they, as Alex Jones once noted with his quintessential bombast, are turning gay.

It’s also, according to a new study, porn addicts.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“Watching porn might make you bisexual. At least that seems to be the takeaway from a study released by the online porn portal xHamster. Dubbed the xHamster “Report on Digital Sexuality” and released Tuesday, the survey of 11,000 users finds that the more porn you watch, the likelier you are to go both ways. For starters, the study reveals that 22.36 percent of US porn users are bisexual (surprisingly, a full 1.09 percent of porn viewers describe themselves as asexual — or to use a term spouted on “Ray Donovan”: “sexual anorexics”), while only 4.05 percent categorize themselves as gay or lesbian. The overwhelming majority of porn consumers, 67.77 percent, are heterosexual. Things get frisky when the study looks at whether “porn makes you bi.” Researchers at xHamster find that 13.09 percent of people who watch porn once a week are bisexual. Those who watch skin flicks a few times a week have a 19.73 percent chance of being bi. Watch once a day and you are in the 23.01 percent group of bisexuals. Make the time to log on for XXX action several times a day and you may count yourself among the 27.46 percent of xHamster’s frequent viewers who are bisexual.”

(The original study: “Report on Digital Sexuality”)

Obviously, correlation does not equal causation.

I hate to speculate that this is on purpose.

Let’s try not to be conspiracy theorists.

Yet, the prospect of weaponized porn seems entirely too simpatico with the “trans all the kids and let God sort them out” ethos of the social engineers to be entirely coincidental.

“The purpose of a system is what it does.”

-Stafford Beer

Related: ‘Am I Gay’ Web Searches up 1300% in U.S.

Also worthy of consideration in the context of porn potentially turning men into rainbow eunuchs is the curious and disquieting genre of porn called “sissy hypnosis,” which I have at length covered before.

Sissy hypno, as it’s called in shorthand, is not just intended to merely entertain but is explicitly geared at turning male viewers into hyper-sexualized submissive women who relinquish their masculinity, learn through detailed instruction to “worship cock,” squeeze their genitals into “chastity cages” in order to turn them into “clitties,” and are trained to refer to their anuses as “pussies.”

Via Feminist Currents:

“The fundamental assertion of sissification pornography is that being a woman is inherently degrading — that men who are insecure about the size of their genitalia must be transformed into women through “forced feminization.” In these scenarios, the penis is referred to as a “clitty,” and the anus is referred to as a “pussy.” Prostate orgasms are referred to as “sissygasms.” Often, men who produce this content, as well as those who use it, implement a device called a “chastity cage” which prevents erections, and anal plugs are used to stretch the anus in an attempt to resemble a vulva. Extremely feminine attire may be incorporated, including pink, frilly dresses that resemble a variation on children’s clothing with an added sexualized element, like high heels or a garter belt. BDSM also plays a role in sissy porn, and often a woman in a dominatrix role — referred to as a mistress — humiliates the male “sub” (submissive) by mocking him as a failed man who must be feminized.”

Were one theoretically inclined to engage in one or more nefarious social engineering schemes using porn as the vehicle, as the research suggests might be happening, given the phenomenal rates at which Americans consume internet pornography, PornHub and similar purveyors of adult entertainment would be a tantalizing avenue.

Related: WATCH: Undercover Video Exposes Pornhub’s Child-Grooming Strategy

You’d have to make the social engineering aspect subtle, obviously, because most people don’t appreciate conscious awareness that they’re being propagandized while they’re trying to pleasure themselves.

In any event, a good case can be made that PornHub has far more potential to mold American psychology than CNN or Fox News ever could hope for.

Data indicates that more people visit porn sites, and linger on them longer, than they do for conventional news sources or social media.

Via Psychology Today (emphasis added):

“The authors of a new study published in the Journal of Sex Research ask a fascinating… question: Where does pornography fit in the digital media landscape today? Not only are all the options from 2013 still available, but those options have vastly expanded their offerings and appeal. So, with far more techno-communicative offerings (e.g., TikTok, Zoom, ChatGPT) and with people relying on those sites more than ever before, does traffic to pornography sites still dominate in the way it did a decade ago?... By comparing the amount of traffic to the three highest globally ranked pornography sites (Xvideos, Pornhub, and XNXX) with several prominent digital media properties, it remains true that Americans visit porn sites at astronomical rates. Using a set of metrics that includes indicators of monthly unique visitors as well as monthly pageviews, the authors found that the top three pornography sites are more highly ranked than the most well-known household name sites (Amazon, Netflix, Yahoo) as well as those that are the most up and coming (TikTok, OpenAI/ChatGPT, Zoom). Exactly how great is this disparity? In a word, huge. Xvideos, the top-ranked pornography site, had 700,000,000 more total visits than Amazon and 900,000,000, 1,100,000,000, 1,300,000,000, 1,500,000,000, and 1,800,000,000 more total visits than TikTok, OpenAI, LinkedIn, Netflix, and The Weather Channel, respectively. The authors also looked at bounce rates, which indicate the percentage of visitors who leave a website after only viewing one page. They found that pornography sites (Xvideos, Pornhub, XNXX, and Xhamster) had lower bounce rates than non-pornographic sites. They also found that the pornography sites XNXX and Pornhub had higher pages per visit figures than nonpornographic sites. In other words, not only do people visit porn sites more often than non-porn sites, but they tend to stick around once there.”

Given the available evidence, one can only conclude, to paraphrase the immortal words of Alex Jones: they’re turning the friggin’ porn addicts gay!

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

