In this, Our Sacred Democracy™, “journalists” tasked with covering the White House work hand-in-glove with the same, functioning as the “mentor” and “partner” of the press secretary, as DEI labradoodle Karine Jean-Pierre recently explained.

Via Whitehouse.gov (emphasis added)

“I want to take a minute to thank Kelly O’Donnell, your outgoing president of the White House Correspondents’ Association. Kelly, the past year has presented no shortage of news — (laughter) — opportunities, and challenges. You’ve been a great partner day — day to day here at the White House, and we’ve closely worked together on major events, minor logistics, and travel, both domestic and foreign. I — I want this room and the many members of the WHCA to know that you have had a trusted ally, friend, and leader in Kelly O. And you have always — always advocated heartfel- — heart- — heart- — heartedly on behalf of your fellow journalists. And we are grateful for your service, and we are relieved you will still be on — on the beat here at the White House and in the briefing room. It has been — it has been a joy. And — and I have had — I have had the opportunity to know you for some time, even before being at the White House, and I really appreciated, more personally, your guidance, your mentorship in tough times. And so, thank you so much, Kelly.”

https://www.youtube.com/live/ZCGh5gsZUDo?si=jYONBfAue7xH4Jye

Karine Jean-Pierre, it is well-established fact at this point, is a buffoon. Her predecessors knew better than to let loose such self-incriminating admissions on national television.

The original premise of the White House Correspondents’ Association was, of course, to advocate for journalists in their role of exposing state lies and malfeasance and to ensure full freedom of the same to practice their essential job of checking state power.

That role, as KJP inadvertently admitted, has been inverted, as so many others in decaying Western civilization have, so as to turn the WHCA into a sheepdog for the state to heel the compliant journalists under her charge when they stray too far — like when they ask real questions.

If any of the WHCA “journalists” were worth a damn, KJP certainly wouldn’t be calling any of them her partner and mentor; she would hate them and dread each day at the podium, anticipating that they would expose her for the government propagandist that she is — and far from an effective one at that, as she has basically five talking points per day to memorize and repeat ad nauseam from the podium yet can’t manage that without consulting her giant binder notes written in neon crayon for her by some backstage handler.

O’Donnell, the outgoing president of the WHCA, whom KJP fawned over as her “mentor,” is the same hack who, a few weeks back, described a fellow journalist’s comment as “inappropriate” when he suggested the Brandon entity might not be awake to take questions from the press corps, as recent reports had surfaced that he could only function between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

Via Entertainment Weekly (emphasis added):

“Amid a flurry of calls for President Joe Biden to step down from the current presidential race, both White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell paused a tense televised media conference Wednesday to scold a journalist who made a joke about the political leader. The moment came after O'Donnell — a political reporter for NBC News who also serves as the White House Correspondents' Association's president — inquired about Biden's supposed intention to remain in the race despite receiving heavy criticism from Democrats for his disastrous performance in the June 27 debate against Donald Trump. ‘You're saying he's absolutely running?’ O'Donnell asked, to which Jean-Pierre replied: ‘He's saying that, and I'm sharing with you his view.’ When O'Donnell said ‘we would invite the president to come here and tells us that directly,’ an off-camera journalist behind O'Donnell quipped, ‘If he's awake.’ O'Donnell continued speaking, before pausing to point her finger over her shoulder and call out her peer. ‘That's inappropriate,’ O'Donnell said. Jean-Pierre jumped in, turning to the journalist to reiterate: ‘As you heard from your colleague, the president of the WHCA, that's inappropriate.’”

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

