In search of a scapegoat for their loss that they hope might stick, Democrats have taken to punching down at Republican plebes — for whom they harbor a seething disgust — for considering their inability to afford food a central political issue this election season.

Before encouraging Trump supporters to kill themselves, this fatass slob and Assistant Director for Fraternity and Sorority Life for the University of Oregon mocked them for not affording eggs: “If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a better fucking paying job. Do better in life. Get a fucking education. Do something. Because you are fucking stupid.”

“Oh, you don’t like the price of eggs…or the constitution? What’s really fundamental to the future of this country? Alright? You can eat cereal!" quipped one of the more aesthetically repugnant Swamp creatures, the shame of Cajuns, James Carville before the election.

Then, immediately afterward, he — the godlike political mind and electorate-whisperer whom Democrats have turned to for three decades for political advice — crawled out of his lair to again recite this stupid and condescending talking point.

MSNBC host Morning Joe meanwhile was shocked to learn about high food prices.

He has no idea how much butter costs because he has his illegal immigrant housekeeper/possible sex slave do all the grocery shopping for his estate and hasn’t worried about personal finances since 1982. Butter could cost $100 and he wouldn’t notice.

“"A few weeks ago, someone that was going to be voting for Kamala Harris came up to me and said, ‘Oh my God, Trump’s going to win,' and I asked, ‘Why do you say that?" [MSNBC host Joe Scarborough] began before he said the person replied "I went to the grocery store and butter’s over $3!" "I kind of laughed and said, ‘Well that’s kind of reductive, I said to myself and I told him ‘Good point!" Scarborough continued. It was at this point that viewers truly took a grasp as to just how OUT OF TOUCH Joe Scarborough is, as his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski corrected him and told him that the cost of butter was actually SEVEN DOLLARS, to which the former Florida Congressman was astonished. "Butter is seven dollars?! Is it framed in gold?" Scarborough sarcastically and passively responded, only to then be put in his place by Mika once again, "It's seven dollars everywhere you go."”

Conservative influencer Isabella DeLuca, in October, posted about her grocery bill and it being the impetus for her Trump vote, for which she received denials and hatred from online leftists — leftists, mind you, allegedly in solidarity, as comrades with the working class proletariat or whatever.

“Isabella DeLuca vented her frustrations on X alongside a picture of her food haul, revealing she purchased six pounds of organic ground beef, two dozen eggs, greek yoghurt, a box of butter and two bottles of bone broth. The conservative influencer, who was arrested for taking part in the January 6 Capitol riot, said 'I don't care if you think Trump is mean... this cost me $175.'… DeLuca voiced concerns that the price of good quality food 'is not sustainable.' 'The middle class will disappear sooner or later,' she said. She said 'the ground beef alone was over $60.'… 'You're not wrong about increased prices but your also buying some expensive brands,' one critic said. Another said: ''I'm voting for authoritarianism because my optional luxury shopping experience is too expensive' is quite the take.' A third person accused her of 'fishing for responses' after purchasing 'the most expensive version of each product.'”

What a dizzying Marxist class war paradigm we weave!

