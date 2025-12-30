To the extent that they could ever have said to have been domesticated in the first place, the Somali migrant colonists of the West have gone feral in the aftermath of the mass exposure of their Minnesota fraud schemes.

What follows is a compilation of their wildest TikTok declarations of war on Minnesota and the West more broadly.

This one apparently suffers severe delusions of grandeur, in that he believes that his small ethnic band of (literally, in many cases) retarded pirates is somehow in a position to win a race war in the United States. (He has a Cockney accent and is presumably embedded in the UK but is referencing current events in Minnesota.)

“If you beef one Somali, you beef every Somali. If there’s one thing about Somalis, they are going to ride out for their Somali brothers and sisters… You are fucked… The Somali network is bigger than Google.”

One has to marvel at the hubris — yet it’s entirely understandable when they’ve been coddled for decades by their liberal handlers and granted full immunity from accountability, intoxicated by their self-perceived greatness despite all the evidence to the contrary.

“Spare the rod, spoil…”

You know the thing!

Moving right along, this one promises that he “will not tolerate” disrespect in the “state of Somalia,” even though he’s not in Somalia but in Minnesota.

“You mean to tell me you went all the way to Minnesota just to pocket-watch. And then on top of that put out misinformation. But that’s why I be sayin’, like bro, like, y’all stay like, this is getting out of hand, bro. We will not accept this, we will not tolerate this in the state of Somalia. I’m sick of these people, bro. I’m sick and tired of them, bro. They stay hatin’ on us bro.”

Next up, this precious angelcake migrant gift of Diversity™ — hampered by a real issue with subject-verb agreement, sentence structure, and the English language in general — believes that Americans indignant about his people’s mass thievery are really just jealous and “broken.”

“Only Americans who’s concerned with the Somali business is the ones who have no life. They have a lot of time in their hand. They broke. They don’t have no money. No ambition. Nothing. They don’t even have hobbies. They depressed. They lonely. You know, there’s always those type of people who care about situations like this. You know? People who have something going on with they life, right, they busy in their career they family. They taking vacation. They enjoying their life. You know? They’re not concerned with the Somalians in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Only people you will see who’s worrying about this, it’s not even racist, they just broke. They just don’t have anything going on. They broken spiritually, physically, and financially. That’s what it is. “

By “Somali business,” he means, of course, running fake daycares with misspelled titles like “Quality Learing Center” and then bilking the state for billions of dollars to educate non-existent migrant children.

-----------------------------------------

Here we have a gentleman offering his own unique solution to the migrant crime plague: Americans give up, pack it in, and leave their own country in the hands of Somalis.

“Those people who are saying Somali, they have to leave America. What if you guys leave and then we stay? You guys don’t want us right? So you guys leave. And then we stay yeah.”

Of course, these are all morons on social media flexing and running their mouths — small fish.

Even the scammers themselves, the Somalis operating as a tight-knit ethnic in-group running scams on the public for their own benefit, while they should definitely all be prosecuted and deported, should not be the primary target of American law enforcement. After all, such activity from these people isn’t at all surprising; pillaging is literally their entire history in the Horn of Africa. It’s what they do.

Here’s what’s likely going to happen next: the FBI, as Kash Patel has already indicated, will very publicly announce investigations and prosecutions of a handful of the Somali scammers for a slam-dunk PR win, delivering red meat to the element of the base that eats this stuff up.

Meanwhile, the real masterminds — the NGOs, the mostly Democrat but surely Republican as well politicians, the bureaucrats — who facilitated and benefited both financially and politically from all of this fraud, will skate. At most, a couple of low-level stooges will take the rap.

The reason the real mob bosses won’t be taken down is that the entire American political system is based on similar fraud; only the details and scale vary. Any serious exposure of the true depth of the rot would set a dangerous precedent and threaten the entire mafia system, which the elite political class has no interest in doing.

So more bread and circuses it is.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

