I am of the Midwest; I know Midwestern people.

These salt of the Earth folks are too nice and way too accommodating to mount an effective resistance against the Somali migrant offensive.

Add into the mix the mass-scale indoctrination into neoliberal ideology via pop culture and education and soulless DEI human resources seminars, and you’ve got a recipe for cultural extinction.

Here we’ve got the soon-to-be democratic socialist mayor of Minneapolis, Omar Fetah, in 2021 demanding $400 million from the taxpayers to invest in “anti-racism” measures — a euphemism for training white people to hate themselves and allow themselves to be steam-rolled by Third World migrants with one hand open, waiting for the cash, and the other clutching a tire iron to deliver Diversity™ via blunt force, if need be:

“It’s not an expense, it’s an investment. It is relatively small compared to the scope of the issue of systemic racism. This country was founded on wealth extraction from the labor of black people. And that legacy will not just fade by itself. It needs to be uprooted.”

We also have him on camera issuing a fatwa, declaring white people “domestic terrorists,” citing post-Jan. 6 intelligence industry talking points:

“We’ve heard them being called terrorists. … We’ve heard that they’re a threat to our national security, and that’s a flat out lie. You want to know who the real threat is? They look like many of the members that sit in the front. The greatest domestic threat facing the United States comes from ‘racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.’”

FUN FACT:

An irrelevant addendum perhaps, according to Grok’s citation of a 2019 study from Human Genetics, nigh half (48.7%) of Somalis are the products of “first or second cousin marriages, suggesting around 45-50% of marriages are consanguineous at that level.”

In other words, Somalia’s comprised of a wildly disproportionate quantity of inbreds compared to the world average, which would go a long way to explaining why their triangular heads look like they got rolled over with an iron rolling pin.

