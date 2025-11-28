Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kimyo's avatar
kimyo
1d

i see your trafficked forced pregnancies and raise you harvesting organs from disinterred palestinian corpses.

all just part of the race to the bottom, the most grotesque depravity.

>>The Global Zionist Organ Trafficking Conspiracy

>>Ever since October 7th, credible allegations Zionist Occupation Forces are illegally harvesting the organs of slain Palestinians have widely circulated. In November 2023, Euro-Med Monitor published a report documenting how Israeli soldiers confiscated dozens of corpses from major hospitals in Gaza, to the extent of digging up and raiding mass graves built in their grounds

>>Euro-Med Monitor records how many corpses exhibited clear indications of organ harvesting, including missing cochleas and corneas, as well as hearts, kidneys, and livers. Since then, the Zionist entity has released token numbers of murdered Palestinians at intermittent intervals to their surviving relatives. Frequently, the bodies are decomposed beyond recognition, making conducting professional autopsies - and identifying whether organs have been stolen - difficult if not impossible. Sometimes, the corpses are frozen solid, again greatly complicating medical examinations, and potentially obscuring organ theft.

>>Grotesquely, organ trafficking might represent one of Tel Aviv’s few dependable profit sources at this stage. With thousands of Palestinians both dead and alive in its custody, Israel certainly has ample resources to fuel the trade. Mainstream blackout on Wolfman’s long-overdue arrest may indicate the entity’s overseas puppetmasters are relaxed about the prospect.

https://www.kitklarenberg.com/p/the-global-zionist-organ-trafficking?r=4y2iup&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture