In a classic case of neoliberal reality inversion, the Democrats took the opportunity at the DNC Convention to fearmonger predictably about whatever alleged subversion of Democracy™ Trump has planned for his next presidency.

Meanwhile, for eight straight years uninterrupted, these same people have openly called to put American dissidents (bitter clingers) in re-education camps so they learn to think right.

If a few million starve in the process, that’s just the price we pay to maintain this, Our Sacred Democracy™.

Via NBC Philadelphia, 2015 (emphasis added):

“Hillary Rodham Clinton says the nation's political class could use "camps for adults" to foster cooperation but too many leaders get backed into partisan corners and refuse to work together. Clinton offered a bipartisan, feel-good message Thursday during a paid speech to camp counselors in the weeks before her expected presidential campaign launch. She was presented with a gray sweatshirt emblazoned with "Camp David" — the presidential retreat in Maryland — but otherwise steered clear of her prospective campaign, pointing to a "huge fun deficit" in the nation and the need for politicians of all stripes to reach across the aisle. "We really need camps for adults," Clinton said at the American Camp Association, New York and New Jersey's Tri State CAMP Conference. "Maybe mix it up a little bit." Playing on the colors of U.S. politics, she imagined a red cabin and a blue cabin where people "have to come together and actually listen to each other. Wouldn't that be a novel idea?"”

Here is diverse Washington Post hack Eugene Robinson, from January 2021:

“We have, there are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed. It’s as if they are members of a cult, the Trump-ist cult, and have to be deprogrammed. Do you have any idea how we start that process, much less complete it?”

And essentially the same call from “Cult of Trump” author Steve Hassan on CNN.

Via Daily Caller (emphasis added)

“An authority on religious cults told CNN Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s influence has been so great that “all of America needs to be deprogrammed” from his personality and polices. “This is a radical personality change in the mental health literature,” Steven Hassan told CNN’s “New Day” when asked how Trump supporters leading average lives could have participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “It’s called the dissociative disorder, questioning of identity. And the bottom line is, all of America needs deprogramming because we’ve all been negatively influenced by Donald Trump,” said Hassan, a mental health counselor and author of “Cult of Trump.” ”

Check out the compilation below courtesy of InfoWars of them and their comrades — for six straight minutes — explaining what they’d like to do to dissidents.

https://rumble.com/v5borel-infowars-watch-democrats-call-to-throw-americans-into-reeducation-camps.html

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv