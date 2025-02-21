My normie friend recently asked me, indignantly, why I’m enthusiastically riding Elon Musk and Trump train.

My response:

a.) I’m not actually fully on board with Trump/Musk’s agenda in totality and I for sure don’t trust Musk further than I could throw him. He seems to be playing a game wherein he purges the government of all of its useless (or worse) human resources and replaces with them equally useless (or worse) AI robots, which he will presumably get the contracts for

b.) In my decades of information immersion, I have come to understand that the United States government is hands-down the evilest organization of its scale and scope in world history, and so anyone who does anything to degrade its capabilities or even just temporarily hamper its ability to operate at full-speed is an ally by default. Enemy of my enemy, etc.

c.) I admittedly harbor a personal grudge for these soulless, gutless cretins who do and say whatever their overlords tell them to do for their government paychecks, implicating themselves in untold crimes in the process that they are too cowardly or too immoral to resist. Their pain is music to my ears, which is probably not very Christlike of me; perhaps the COVID-era Dancing Nurses videos blackened my heart permanently.

d.) Almost any federal worker worth a damn got fired or voluntarily quit when the Brandon regime mandated they take experimental mRNA gene therapies that it called “vaccines.” The remnants are the bottom-of-the-barrel Swamp creatures with no self-respect or moral compass — not actors anybody should want executing policy with a legal monopoly on force. Their purging is our blessing.

Via Washington Post (emphasis added):

“This account of how the Trump administration’s firings played out over the weekend, sowing pain and chaos, is based on interviews and messages with more than 275 federal workers, as well as dozens of government records and communications reviewed by The Post… “I’d understand a strategic reduction in force if needed,” said one USDA employee, who was fired over the weekend. “But this was a butchering of some of our best. Does the public know this?” The termination letters hitting inboxes all struck the same note: Probationary workers were getting the ax for poor job performance. But many of those fired had just received positive reviews, or had not worked in the government long enough to receive even a single rating… In a message sent Friday to agencies, an OPM employee wrote that, because of Trump’s mandated hiring freeze, probationary employees “had no right to continued employment. … An employee’s performance must be viewed through the current needs and best interest of the government, [in] light of the President’s directive to dramatically reduce the size of the federal workforce.” OPM also provided a form email agencies could use to terminate workers, citing “performance.””

Now, I’m not really an anarchist (anymore). I have come to accept that the argument for a central governing authority of some sort is solid — although I think that nexus of power should be far more localized than a sprawling federal behemoth lording over 330 million from an armored fortress of a city (D.C.).

That caveat aside, this shitshow that we have now is so far gone so as to be beyond reform. The parts of it that theoretically legitimately serve the public interest need to be dismantled in their entirety — in an organized fashion, if possible — and reconstituted.

Its leaders — from middle-management up — need to be purged and prosecuted with lethal mercilessness. The lower rungs of the hierarchy need to simply be eliminated from their positions.

Examples must be made for the benefit of future authoritarian scumbags, so they might think twice before running, for example, the COVID playbook again.

Heads on pikes, etc.

Continuing:

“One Transportation Department worker found out he was fired on Valentine’s Day just after putting his children to bed, as he sat down to watch a movie with his wife. An Agriculture employee discovered he was terminated the morning after attending an ex-partner’s funeral. A Natural Resource Conservation Service employee was cut months after the government paid $20,000 to relocate his family to North Dakota. Others targeted in the wave of firings fixated on the emails explaining why, struggling to understand… A veteran of the National Park Service, who had worked at parks including Yosemite, Shenandoah and the Great Smoky Mountains, last year left a permanent position to accept a promotion in a new park. There, she was told she’d have to serve one year of probation. On Valentine’s Day, she was fired for “performance,” ending a quarter-century of service. “It is very brutal,” she said. “Especially after working and dedicating most of my life to the NPS.””

Ready your tiny violins and tissues, boys and girls.

Things are about to get emotional.

Let’s try to be supportive.

· “Never trust a woman named after a season,” my Midwestern Irish-Catholic grandmammy used to say. A chubby "researcher" named Summer whose job was "to explore how to safely collect sexual orientation and gender identity in cancer care practices" is tragically out of a job now. She now has more than enough time to research “low-carb diet.”

· A harrowing tale of woe, from a fired childless soon-to-be-unhoused cat lady

· Another probably childless cat lady mad about what MSNBC told her to be mad about: ‘It’s not okay!’

Meanwhile, housing prices in Satan’s Little Playground have collapsed in the last month amid an explosion of market offerings.

Via Newsweek (emphasis added):

“Trump's return to the White House is directly affecting the Washington, D.C, housing market. The president's executive order calling for federal workers to return to the office or lose their job spurred an increase in demand for homes in the city. At the same time, mass layoffs advised by the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have left federal workers uncertain about their future and whether they would be needing a home in the area at all… As of Monday early morning, there were a total of 2,400 homes listed for sale on Zillow in Washington, D.C, 253 of which had been put on the market in the last seven days and 461 in the last 14 days. More than half the homes currently listed for sale on the real estate platform, 1,489, have been added in the past 90 days. Some homeowners in Washington, D.C, are not only apparently rushing to sell their properties in the city, but they are also willing to slash prices to attract reluctant buyers. Of the 2,400 homes currently listed for sale on Zillow, 426 have seen a price reduction.”

Yum-yum for my tum-tum.

