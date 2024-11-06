“The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming!”

-#Resistance hero Paul Revere, reimagined

As of 1:26 a.m. Wednesday morning (it’s tea time here in Bangkok), The Karamel-uh entity appears to be finished.

Related: Street Chaos Imminent? Consider the Post-Election Anarchy of 2016

Here’s what comes next, among other pleasant surprises from the Deep State: lots and lots of rioting and a Deep State propaganda machine kicked into high gear.

Delegitimizing the win is now Job #1.

Here’s what they’re going to run with to undermine the election results:

· Russian interference (old narratives die hard)

· Voter intimidation.

Indeed, those narratives are already being promulgated.

Below is a smattering of them.

Russia sends bomb threats to Georgia polling stations

Via CNN (emphasis added):

“Several non-credible bomb threats that briefly disrupted voting at twelve Georgia polling places originated from Russia, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters Tuesday. “We’ve heard some threats that were of Russian origin. I don’t know how to describe that that’s viable – we don’t think they are, but in the interest of public safety, we always check that out, and we’ll just continue to be very responsible when we hear about stuff like that,” Raffensperger said. “We identified the source, and it was from Russia.” “They’re up to mischief, it seems, and they don’t want us to have a smooth, fair and accurate election,” he added. “Anything that can get us to fight amongst ourselves - they can count that as a victory.” Raffensperger, a Republican, did not elaborate on how exactly state officials determined the bomb threats came from Russia. The non-credible threats caused the temporary closure of polling places at the Etris Community Center and Gullatt Elementary in Union City, just outside of Atlanta, according to Fulton County Police. Union City’s population is nearly 90% Black, according to the US Census Bureau.”

Russian bomb threats reported in ‘several states,’ per FBI

Via FBI (emphasis added):

“The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far. Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.”

Related: Major Web Archive Attacked Pre-Election: Coincidence?

The Proud Boys are out in force, beating minorities at polling stations like it’s 1965

Via NBC News (emphasis added):

“As Donald Trump yet again tells his supporters he can lose Tuesday only if there's massive voter fraud and as he ramps up violent rhetoric about Democrats and other "enemies," members of the far-right group that put more "boots on the ground" than any other at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, say they're mobilizing. The last time Trump tried to overturn his election loss, the Proud Boys played a critical role, jumping into action on Jan. 6 just weeks after Trump gave the group a major recruitment boost by telling it to “stand back and stand by” during a presidential debate. The group, which was “thirsting for violence and organizing for action,” sent members to the Capitol to act as “Donald Trump’s army,” federal prosecutors said later. Several Proud Boys leaders were ultimately convicted of seditious conspiracy and are still in prison, including former chairman Enrique Tarrio, who is serving 22 years, the longest sentence given to any Jan. 6 defendant… But the decentralized all-male far-right group remains active around the country, and some of its members are openly making plans to get involved in Tuesday’s elections, as Trump closes his campaign by talking about shooting through the media; calls his political opponents “evil,” “dangerous” and “the enemy within”; and spreads more baseless predictions of election fraud. At least 30 of the 34 active and public Telegram channels operated by Proud Boys chapters across the country have once again been rallying support for Trump, posting pro-Trump content since the beginning of October, according to an analysis by Advance Democracy, a nonprofit research organization. Many groups are posting memes and content that suggest that the 2024 election will be stolen from Trump. Two Proud Boys chapters, both based in Ohio, say they'll be watching the polls on Election Day, according to posts reviewed by NBC News. The Proud Boys of Columbus recently posted a claim that they had enrolled members as poll watchers and poll workers.”

Texas Hill Country libs have been deluged with hatemail from an alleged ‘Trump Klan’

Via Fortune (emphasis added):

“In an election year that has been filled with ugliness, things are getting even worse in the Texas Hill Country as an individual or group calling itself the “Trump Klan” is leaving messages threatening would-be voters for Kamala Harris. Law enforcement officials in San Marcos, Texas, confirm they have received several reports of what appears to be an attempt at voter intimidation by supporters of Donald Trump. Citizens have found flyers attached to campaign signs saying the owner has been “identified” and is now in the group’s “National Database of miscreant Harris supporters.” The flyer, in full, reads as follows: Greetings! You have been identified and are now in our National Database of miscreant Harris supporters, either by social interactions with your neighbors who are on our investigations team, or by yard signs, or vehicle bumper stickers. Rather than the hangman’s noose of the old days, you are now guaranteed that once the magnificent Donald Trump assumes the Presidency again YOU will be IRS tax audited going all the way back to your very first tax return–and at a minimum–4 years of painful misery and attorney’s fees. Sincerely, The Grand Dragon of Trump Klan #124; San Marcos, TX”

The “Grand Dragon of Trump Klan #124” — definitely, for sure, not a fed!

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw