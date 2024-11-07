If past behavior is any indicator of future behavior, we know for sure that Democrats will a.) learn nothing on purpose from their historic election defeat and b.) incorrectly identify a cornucopia of scapegoats to blame their failure on instead of their untalented and sociopathic candidate who laughs like she needs a good old-fashioned exorcism.

They’ve already got a working list of scapegoats, in fact, beginning with obviously with the low-hanging fruit of racism and sexism a la the Confederacy.

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

“The reelection of Trump proves that despite the presidencies of Barack Obama, despite the legalization of same-sex marriage, despite every gain that has been made in our society, those who yearn for a fantastical yesteryear that never existed are a fearsome foe. They don’t care that LGBTQ+ people, Black people, Indigenous people, women, Muslims, Jews, Latinos, Asians, Middle Easterners, immigrants, and many, many more have no intention of returning to a day when they were treated as less than human. That they’re not going to give up their seat at the table, let alone allow you to no longer pass them a plate. Power concedes nothing without a demand, and we are demanding that our humanity continue to be not just respected but celebrated… The time to treat these toxic daydreamers as if they’re simply misinformed is over. We know what we’re up against, and it’s America’s torturous, racist, sexist, nativist, Confederate past. We’ve fought these ghosts before.”

So far, here’s the working list of parties at fault for not delivering the first diverse historic whatever to the Oval Office, in no particular order:

· Russia

· Jill Stein

· White racism, per professional CNN racist Van Jones

· Black racism AND black misogyny

· White women, per MSNBC Race Lady and cultural appropriator of blonde hair, Joy Reid

· Hurricane “misinformation” (in North Carolina, specifically)

· “Americans who apparently didn’t go to civics class, apparently didn’t learn the basics of this Constitution,” according to Joe Scarborough

· Muslims in Michigan who don’t support American foreign policy

· “The system”, per TikTok retard

We can expect the list to grow with time, which I will provide updates for accordingly.

