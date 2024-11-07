Russia, ‘Misinformation,’ White Women: Corporate Media Blames Everything Under Sun But Kamala
If past behavior is any indicator of future behavior, we know for sure that Democrats will a.) learn nothing on purpose from their historic election defeat and b.) incorrectly identify a cornucopia of scapegoats to blame their failure on instead of their untalented and sociopathic candidate who laughs like she needs a good old-fashioned exorcism.
They’ve already got a working list of scapegoats, in fact, beginning with obviously with the low-hanging fruit of racism and sexism a la the Confederacy.
Via HuffPost (emphasis added):
“The reelection of Trump proves that despite the presidencies of Barack Obama, despite the legalization of same-sex marriage, despite every gain that has been made in our society, those who yearn for a fantastical yesteryear that never existed are a fearsome foe. They don’t care that LGBTQ+ people, Black people, Indigenous people, women, Muslims, Jews, Latinos, Asians, Middle Easterners, immigrants, and many, many more have no intention of returning to a day when they were treated as less than human. That they’re not going to give up their seat at the table, let alone allow you to no longer pass them a plate. Power concedes nothing without a demand, and we are demanding that our humanity continue to be not just respected but celebrated…
The time to treat these toxic daydreamers as if they’re simply misinformed is over. We know what we’re up against, and it’s America’s torturous, racist, sexist, nativist, Confederate past. We’ve fought these ghosts before.”
So far, here’s the working list of parties at fault for not delivering the first diverse historic whatever to the Oval Office, in no particular order:
· Russia
· White racism, per professional CNN racist Van Jones
· Black racism AND black misogyny
· White women, per MSNBC Race Lady and cultural appropriator of blonde hair, Joy Reid
· Hurricane “misinformation” (in North Carolina, specifically)
· “Americans who apparently didn’t go to civics class, apparently didn’t learn the basics of this Constitution,” according to Joe Scarborough
· Muslims in Michigan who don’t support American foreign policy
· “The system”, per TikTok retard
We can expect the list to grow with time, which I will provide updates for accordingly.
White women are actually a huge problem but not for the left wing parties of the West who still get the overwhelming majority of their votes. White women are still net receivers of government monies in their lifetime and so keep voting in huge numbers all round the West for more government while white men are net losers to government and so want less government. The people that create the wealth will always have the upper hand in the end as collapse sets in and despite nearly 30 years of women taking really good paying men's jobs the problem is that while a man will work at that job for 40 plus years a woman is trying to find a man to "look after her" after less than 10 years in the job. Women are still net takers from society as governments have so disgusted men with pushing feminism and the corruption in the family court systems and no fault divorce etc etc etc that men are refusing to marry these women as they used to and so they are becoming single mothers with their hands out for more government cash. The head of NHS doctor training was interviewed a few years ago in Scotland and he pointed out just this issue where it was costing a million pounds to train these women but they were only working an average of just over 10 years while the men were working 40 years and as he said it is only going to get worse as now more women are coming out of universities to be doctors than men hence the growing shortage of doctors in the NHS due to women going part time or simply resigning. Pushing "equality" has many unintended consequences especially when fundamentally most women do not actually want to work full time let alone for 40 or more years when they could once have guaranteed back in the non-feminist times of the last billion years to find a mug to pay their bills and look after them.
Correct. I made the same analyses. We could add low IQ, too—in the range of 89-94!