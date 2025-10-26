Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
12hEdited

Decades ago, my boss referred to Rosie as Rosie O'Donuts. I still laugh at that. Therapy can't fix everything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hoppah's avatar
hoppah
3h

Every time I think I know what the worst job in the world is, someone points out a new candidate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture