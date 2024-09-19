I judge people, rightly or wrongly, on how they rub me — and most of what I’ve seen from Richard Nixon does it mildly the wrong way. Something about crooked smiles is a major turn-off.

Defenders of his will claim that he was an honorable fellow persecuted by what was then the newly consecrated Deep State following its successful assassination of a sitting president.

They might be right. I’m not dying on either the pro- or anti-Nixon hill. I am Switzerland.

Instead, what I’d like to discuss here is his unique and refreshing, in the context of our current cultural era, take on Indian women — literally the most un-PC comments a president, at least a modern one, has ever offered.