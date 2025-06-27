Last month, the unsuspecting and deserving people of Ghana got discreetly bitch-slapped by Bill Gates, Inc. when the bioterrorist-posing-as-heroic- nerd’s global bioterror network, GAVI, officially unleashed a new totalitarian biomonitoring regime on the nation under the guise of Public Health™.

Via Biometric Update, May 2021 (emphasis added):

“Ghana has been leading the way in the adoption of new tools like biometrics to improve patient identification. The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has collaborated with Simprints to use privacy-first biometric ID within its digital health registries to track the delivery of routine immunizations and boost coverage rates. Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance is a public-private global health partnership that aims to increase access to immunization in low income countries. Simprints CEO Toby Norman said it was an honor to welcome Dr. Nishtar to see their technology in action in clinics. “In partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Health, we’re deploying Simprints privacy-first biometric ID* to trace the delivery of malaria and routine immunisations to rapidly identify dropouts or zero-dose children,” he said… Gavi CEO Dr. Nishtar was shown the Simprints ID app at the Ominako Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) facility in the Eastern Region of Ghana by a Community Health Worker (CHW). Using the app, CHWs can effectively monitor vaccine delivery, allowing for rapid identification and intervention for those who may drop out of routine immunization programs.”

*”Privacy-first biometric ID”! “We’re scanning your eyeballs and recording your voice and taking your fingerprints to store in our cloud server forever — but, no worries, privacy first!”

(Africa, with its wildly corrupt governments and total lack of civil liberties, is a favorite testing ground for technologies destined for Western nations.)

All that to say: in spite of its extensive marketing efforts to convince the world otherwise, GAVI ain’t your granddaddy’s Salvation Army of do-gooders.

Anyway, RFK Jr. recently made the call to pull all U.S. government funding from the group, to much pearl-clutching from the likes of the CIA-run and Bezos-owned Washington Post.

Via Washington Post (emphasis added):

“The United States will halt its contributions to Gavi, the global alliance that works to expand access to vaccines for children in some of the world’s poorest countries, said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wednesday — a move that public health experts said would have deadly consequences. Kennedy, who has a history of spreading vaccine misinformation, announced the decision in video remarks made to a Gavi summit in Brussels, during which he accused the group of neglecting “the key issue of vaccine safety.”… In his remarks, Kennedy cited a study linking the DTP vaccine — for diphtheria,a highly contagious bacterial infection that kills 5 to 10 percent of those affected, as well as tetanus and pertussis — to increased child mortality. Kennedy also said Gavi should “consider the best science available,” and “re-earn the public trust."”

Related: Bill Gates Lobbying White House to Reverse USAID Cuts: Report

Washington Post failed to link to, or quote from, the aforementioned study. Here it is, via Frontiers in Public Health, 2018 (emphasis added):

“In the 1980s, the suburb Bandim in the capital of Guinea-Bissau was followed with demographic surveillance and tri-monthly weighing sessions for children under 3 years of age. From June 1981, routine vaccinations were offered at the weighing sessions. We calculated mortality hazard ratio (HR) for DTP-vaccinated and DTP-unvaccinated children aged 6–35 months… Though lower mortality compared with not being DTP-vaccinated was… expected, DTP vaccination was associated with a non-significant trend in the opposite direction… Although having better nutritional status and being protected against three infections, 6–35 months old DTP-vaccinated children tended to have higher mortality than DTP-unvaccinated children. All studies of the introduction of DTP have found increased overall mortality.”

TL;DR: More DTP vaxxes for children = more child death

Related: Study: COVID Shots Cripple Immune System — Possibly Permanently

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv