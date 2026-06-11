Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
3h

Our grandson has had it twice. First time he couldn’t eat meat for a year. Acupuncture helped him.

Second time was the same no red meat for a year. Acupuncture helped him. He now eats hamburger and steak all the time.

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William Foster's avatar
William Foster
1h

There needs to be a massive culling of the deer population nationwide. They cause so many problems : damage crops, destruction od young trees,vehicle property damage, death from collisions with them and they spread disease to animals and humans.

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