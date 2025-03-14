Many of us on the pro-sanity side of the political divide have been rightly critical of RFK Jr.’s HHS tenure thus far.

The COVID shots, for example, ought to have been yanked off the market on Day One and the Public Health™ and pharmaceutical criminals who colluded to rush them through via fraud referred to the DOJ for prosecution.

Predictably, nothing even approaching that level of much-needed long-awaited justice has transpired. The most charitable conclusion is that RFK Jr.’s waiting to get the data firmly on his side before making a move. I still hold out hope that the totality of MAHA isn’t going to amount to replacing seed oils with beef tallow.

But credit where it’s due.

Via Science.org (emphasis added):

“The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is abruptly terminating at least 33 research grants for projects studying why some people are hesitant to receive vaccines or evaluating strategies that could encourage vaccine uptake, Science has learned. An additional nine grants may be modified or cut back. Scientists who received these grants began to receive termination letters this evening. A person with direct knowledge of the situation says NIH has also requested lists of projects involving messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, which some vaccine skeptics think are unsafe because they believe, without evidence*, that the vaccines could modify DNA or cause various health issues. The agency is also seeking a list of collaborations between NIH researchers and international partners on any topic. The terminations appear to be part of the agency’s efforts to defund research that does not align with policies backed by President Donald Trump and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—a noted vaccine skeptic.”

*Wrong. As previously documented here, the shots have been demonstrated contain simian virus 40 (SV40) promoters that do, in fact, alter the human genome, a discovery for which no Public Health™ regulator nor Pfizer/Moderna executive has ever been held responsible.

Were the Public Health™ authorities serious about restoring public trust in vaccines, a few tactics might include:

· Stop allowing pharmaceutical companies to rig studies

· Rescind blanket legal immunity for vax manufacturers

· Stop buying media

· Stop the revolving door between regulatory agencies and the industries they “regulate”

· Stop the constant appeals to authority to “trust the experts” and allow people in a free society to make up their own minds based on transparent data

· Stop handing out doughnuts and lap dances as carrots for compliance

· Stop doing weird propaganda like recruiting urban pop culture artistis to get the blacks onto the vaxx plantation

Continuing:

“Denis Nash, an epidemiologist at the City University of New York whose grant is on the list but who has not yet received a termination letter, says it will affect his work testing vaccine messaging strategies for people with mental health disorders and studying barriers such as misinformation and disinformation. “Ceasing to support research on the uptake of safe and effective vaccines does not eliminate the underlying challenges related to low vaccine uptake—it exacerbates them,” he says.”

By “testing vaccine messaging strategies for people with mental health disorders and studying barriers such as misinformation and disinformation,” of course, this guy means kicking “anti-vaxxers” off of social media and suspending truckers’ bank accounts in Canada for asking obvious questions.

