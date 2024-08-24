If you care about any of the issues we cover here regularly at Armageddon Prose — pharmaceutical graft, censorship, relentless warmongering, technocratic psychopathy — I implore you to give this RFK Jr. speech a listen with an open mind. Then you can make it up regarding how sincere and effective you think he would be in a real position of power in a Trump administration.

It was an absolute masterclass in a pinpointed, statistical analysis of just how dire our situation vis a vis public health — real public health — is.

https://www.youtube.com/live/n15oCfLdmXI?si=fvXJpytu0RynlA4T

“We're about 79th in health outcomes behind Costa Rica and Nicaragua and Mongolia and other countries. Nobody has a chronic disease burden like we have. And during the COVID epidemic, we had the highest body count of any country in the world. We had 16% of the COVID deaths, and we only have 4.2% of the world's population. And CDC says that's because we are the sickest people on earth. We have the highest chronic disease rate on earth, and the average American who died of COVID had 3.8 chronic diseases. So these were people who had immune system collapse, who had mitochondrial dysfunction, and no other country has anything like this. Two-thirds of American adults and children suffer from chronic health issues. Fifty years ago, that number was less than 1%. Oh, we've gone from 1% to 66%. In America, 74% of Americans are now overweight or obese, and 50% of our children. A hundred and twenty years ago, when somebody was obese as they were, they were sent to the circus. There were literally case reports done about them. Obesity was almost unknown. In Japan, the childhood obesity rate is 3%, compared to 50% here. Half of Americans have pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes. When my uncle was president, and I was a boy, juvenile diabetes was effectively nonexistent. A typical pediatrician would see one case of diabetes during his entire career, a 40- or 50-year career. Today, one out of every three kids who walks through his office door is diabetic or pre-diabetic, and the mitochondrial disorder has caused diabetes and is also causing Alzheimer's, which is now classified as diabetes, and it's costing this country more than our military budget every year. There's been an explosion of neurological illnesses that I never saw as a kid: ADD, ADHD, speech delay, language delay, Tourette syndrome, narcolepsy, ASD, Asperger's, autism. In the year 2000, the autism rate was 1 in 1,500. Now, autism rates in kids are 1 in 36, according to CDC, nationally. Nobody's talking about this. One in every 22 kids in California has autism, and this is a crisis: that 77% of our kids cannot or are too disabled to serve in the United States military. What is happening to our country, and why isn't this in the headlines every single day?”

Is RFK Jr. a CIA plant, as some believe? Anything it possible, but I’ve been studying Deep State ventriloquist dummies for a long time, and he doesn’t talk or act like any I’ve ever seen.

(Not everyone is controlled opposition. Not everything is a psy-op. It’s way too easy to fall into this nihilistic road-to-nowhere trap when we’re constantly bombarded with corporate state lies; this brand of cynicism pervades alternative media and, to be honest, it happens to me as well.)

I’ve had issues with RFK Jr. in the past — he’s certainly not perfect and definitely weird (see: bear in Central Park story) — but this speech came across to me like a man who watched the face same forces that killed his father and uncle subvert his campaign from start to finish.

He sounded to me like a man hellbent on delivering some justice in this world via a cleanout of the corrupt regulatory agencies that collude with private industry to make our people sick and dumb for profit and social control.

Before we get too enthusiastic about this, though, we need to see concrete pledges made by the Trump team — a specific cabinet position. It doesn’t matter if it’s Attorney General or NIH head or FDA boss.

