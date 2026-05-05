Chair of the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Sen. Bill Cassidy, indefatigable advocate for indiscriminately injecting all newborn babies with a vaccine for a disease contracted through intravenous drug use and unprotected sexual intercourse (hepatitis B), who has never seen a baby he didn’t want to inject with a Pfizer product, made no secret of his role in killing Trump’s nomination for Surgeon General, Casey Means.

(Per reporting from Politico, Cassidy was joined for this particular battle in his ongoing war to destroy the MAHA agenda by two other GOP Senators, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.)

Related: Health Officials Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches on Family Farm For Bird Flu

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The irony here is that the Means siblings, Casey and her brother Calley, a former (allegedly former) big food lobbyist, burst onto the scene out of nowhere a couple of years ago in what many consider an attempted astroturfed co-opting of what was originally a grassroots revolt against the medical establishment post-COVID, a theory that I half-subscribe to and have covered in depth before.

Whatever they are or aren’t, Case and Calley are, for whatever reason, highly reluctant to go full-bore on the vaccine question, instead redirecting focus to the food supply and other issues that, while real, miss the elephant in the room — again, arguably deliberately.

Even so, not genuflecting at the altar of The Science™ with a full-throated endorsement of all vaccines everywhere at all times for whatever reason — “The answer is vaccines; I forgot the question” — is a bridge too far for the aforementioned pharma whores in the Senate.

Nothing short of full submission to the vaccine schedule will suffice.

Related: Chelsea Clinton Launches Anti-MAHA Podcast

It looks like enough of the Louisiana electorate may have seen the light, as Cassidy now finds himself in third place in his upcoming primary election.

Via Politico :

“President Donald Trump pulled the plug Thursday on his nominee for surgeon general, but he’s already using the setback to help secure a win he covets: the defeat of Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy in his primary two weeks from now… Cassidy is an easy political target for the White House: He faces a May 16 primary in which a MAHA group and the president have endorsed one of his opponents, Rep. Julia Letlow, in a race where the seat will remain safely Republican either way. Emerson College released a poll Thursday of 500 likely primary voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points, that found Cassidy is bringing up the rear in a three-way race with Letlow and former Trump aide and GOP Rep. John Fleming. The poll has Fleming leading with 28 percent, Letlow in second with 27 percent, and Cassidy at 21 percent. Two will advance to a runoff if neither gets a majority.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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