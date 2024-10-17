2024 is Swamp creature hunting season — and the prey, who can sense viscerally the threat, find themselves overcome with existential fear.

Everyone, please break out your tiny violins for the put-upon ruling class.

Via Politico (emphasis added):

“Federal employees throughout the executive branch are panicking at the thought of another Trump administration. Former President Donald Trump has pledged to “demolish the deep state.” His running mate, Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance, has said Trump ought to fire “every civil servant in the administrative state.” It’s not just campaign-trail bluster. In the waning days of his first administration, Trump sought to make it easier to fire federal employees — a move that was quickly reversed by the Biden administration… The prospect of a Trump return is shaping how one Interior employee and their spouse — another federal worker — are handling their finances. “We have stopped doing any money-spending things because what if we’re without jobs in the next year?” the Interior employee said. “We need all the savings we can get.” That couple has put off buying a new car and paying for needed home repairs, that person said. “We’re both feeling the heaviness of this right now.” That employee and others interviewed for this story spoke to POLITICO’s E&E News on condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation if a Trump administration takes over in January. “They’re so vindictive, I can see them going back through E&E News articles and saying, ‘You’re fired,’” the Interior employee said… Feds’ fears about Trump are justified, said Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Virginia Democrat whose district is packed with government employees. “Federal employees are rightly concerned about what a second Trump presidency will mean for them and, by extension, for the American people they so dutifully serve,” Connolly said.”

Yum-yum in my tum-tum.

Honest to God, the image of a government worker — some overfed NIH scientist developing the next bioweapon to be deployed on a helpless captive population — tossed out of his home, car repossessed, begging for loose change on the sidewalk, his only possession an overturned hat for passersby to drop pennies into — titillates me more than any pornography ever could.

Some might say that makes me a bad person; it certainly, I will concede, makes me un-Christlike.

But after having witnessed with horror during the COVID terror campaign what the government is willing to do to its own people, adding insult to injury by adopting the sick guise of helping them — the misery, the gaslighting, the impoverishment, the destroyed psyches, the wrecked small businesses while Amazon and Google thrived, all the result from start to finish of government malfeasance beginning when it funded the Wuhan lab — my lust to see them strung up on lampposts for miles on end on the side of some interstate, their carcasses displayed for the world to see and left to rot under the sun, has no expiration date.

Unemployment is the least they deserve, and they ought to thank their lucky stars if that’s the worst they get.

Even if we accept the premise that Trump is ready and able to take a blowtorch to permanent Washington, though — which he explicitly pledged to do last time and didn’t — let’s not break out the champagne just yet; he may not be allowed to ever enter power.

Even if we take his vague and insufficiently insistent emphatic threats to dismantle the Deep State for granted, the lengths to which these people will go to retain power are limitless: hot nuclear war, “terrorist” attacks on critical infrastructure, cyber-attacks, pandemic 2.0, etc.

In all likelihood, contingency plans are already on the table, ready to go live on November 6th if the margins are too big to facilitate another steal.

