Kimberly
6h

I signed your petition Benjamin Bartee because I have seven (7) grandchildren who are all very precious to me. One way or the other, many of us have a dog in this fight. The pharmaceutical cartel need to have accountability for the possible side effects of their vaccines, particularly if the up & coming ones aren't vetted any better than the Covid vaccination.

kimyo
9h

https://www.bmj.com/content/390/bmj.r1664

>>The US health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, has cancelled $500m (£375m; €430m) in funding for mRNA vaccines being developed to counter respiratory viruses such as covid-19 and flu.

>>We’re *shifting* that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

please let that last sentence sink in.

rfk jr is still planning to spend $500 million on vaccines.

magic vaccines which 'remain effective even as viruses mutate'.

bondi and patel better up their game if they want to compete with him (don't forget the get out of jail free cards for jnj and monsanto and the 'less than 10 child deaths from the covid vax')

ps: substack age verification in england means it's time to find a new platform.

https://substack.com/@kitklarenberg/note/c-208281988

>>I’ve been tipped off that Substack is now requiring readers to verify their age. This demand was initially extended to some writers (including me) to access our own DMs. It’s a deeply sinister and insidious form of surveillance and biometric identification, which will also inevitably deter people from reading

