Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Scarf's avatar
Scarf
1d

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1912911167613837312?referrer=flyingaxblade this is how I shared your article on the Minds platform.

ºCherishº "Fondly remembered, best left unspoken ~not~ unsprainted."

`Blow more kisses~ (Reminds them they gave up lipstick for masks not ammo 8^)

*May God nod to ward thine & mine as well!*

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Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
1d

Thanks, Ben.

One of the most cold-blooded and twisted, demonic demonstrations I've seen (outside of war).

It says something about our society that this creature was allowed to babble forth and not be pelted with rotten veg - or worse.

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