Raw Eggs: An Existential Threat?
My mother assured me as a child that, if a stray raw egg ever so much as touched my skin, I would die the following day from something called salmonella, which terrified me something fierce.
The experts at Cleveland Clinic agree regarding the mortal threat that raw eggs pose.
Via Cleveland Clinic (emphasis added):
“’It’s not super common — 1 in 20,000 eggs has Salmonella,’ says Czerwony. ‘But you don’t want to be the person who eats that one egg.’
The side effects of contracting salmonella aren’t pleasant, she adds. ‘You can get diarrhea and cramps. You may start vomiting. That can cause you to get dehydrated. You really could have some severe health issues.’
Salmonella outbreaks come from many food sources in addition to raw eggs, though, including unwashed produce, raw meat and even prepackaged goods.”