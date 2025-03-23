Via Le Figaro (emphasis added):

“The number of victims of sexual violence in transport police-recorded communal violence has increased by 86% in nearly a decade, according to a study by the national observatory of violence against women published Monday. In 2024, 3,374 victims of sexual violence on public transport were registered, 6% more than in 2023, 9% more than in 2022 and 86% more than in 2016, says the Observatory of the inter-ministerial mission for the protection of women (Miprof). Of these, 44% were victims in Ile-de-France.”

That title was rhetorical.

The “weird unknowable reason” is: the “migrants,” as the UN insists they be called.

It’s always the migrants.

If you see a story about subway rape literally anywhere in Europe at any time in any context, it was a migrant that did it.

If the legacy media won’t identify the attacker in its coverage — if it can be bothered to report on it at all — that’s because it’s covering up this very critical, universal fact pattern.

That mall bathroom rape of a mentally handicapped European man?

It was a migrant.

Related: Migrant Assaults 'Severely' Disabled Man in Mall Bathroom (With an Extra Sadistic Twist)

One of the mechanisms by which the migrant subway rape-and-pillage phenomenon can be papered over is the refusal of the French government to keep race and ethnicity-based crime statistics in the service of Equity™.

Via Fundamina (emphasis added):

“The Universalist ideals of the French Revolution, which proclaimed that all men are born equal, inspired a principle that crystallised during the nineteenth-century Republican period. This principle asserts that racial and ethnic differences have to be minimised. Race and ethnicity are, therefore, theoretically not recognised in France... As a result of this principle, a vestige of the late nineteenth century, any laws, government policies, data and research that are based on race or ethnicity, are prohibited in France. There is consequently a paucity of comparative research and data on racial and ethnic groups in France. Adherence to this principle has also stymied honest debates about racism and racial discrimination in France. Since the twentieth century, however, there has been a tendency to depart from this principle, as evidenced by several government policies and practices that tacitly recognise race and ethnicity. A departure from the principle is also evident in several laws that make explicit reference to race and ethnicity. Such laws include anti-discrimination laws, laws that prohibit incitement to racial violence and laws that are akin to hate-crime laws in the Anglo-Saxon world.”

Thankfully, we have video via (somewhat) liberated X documenting the phenomenon.

VIDEO : Chivalrous migrant helps a French woman down the subway stairs in his own diverse way

Related: Migrants Committed Almost 70% of Violent Crimes in France Last Year

One could be forgiven for wondering, in the above clip, why no Frenchman jumped in to correct the behavior of the diverse migrant in order to impart the lesson that shoving middle-aged women in public down stairs for no discernible reason other than being in public, while perhaps no big deal in Kabul and perhaps even encouraged, is generally frowned upon in European culture.

But, you’ll notice, the problem is that there are no Frenchmen to be found in the whole frame; it’s all fellow migrants, looking on in bemusement.

Here’s another one showing off the goods to a young European lady on a train, as one does in polite society.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw