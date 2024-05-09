Via Politico (emphasis added):

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is at odds with state officials and the dairy industry over its on-the-ground response to the avian flu outbreak spreading among dairy cows, complicating President Joe Biden’s efforts to track and contain a virus that has the potential to sicken millions of people. Many farmers don’t want federal health officials on their property. State agriculture officials worry the federal response is sidelining animal health experts at the Agriculture Department, and also that some potential federal interventions threaten to hinder state and local health officials rushing to respond to the outbreaks. ‘It’s overreach. They don’t need to do that. They need to back off,’ Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a former rodeo cowboy who is a possible pick to lead the USDA if former President Donald Trump wins the presidential election, said in an interview.”

By “track and contain” bird flu, of course, the postmodern Brandon regime means “bankrolling illicit gain-of-function research on bird flu in a dingy CCP lab to make it more pathogenic to humans so we can roll out Pandemic 2.0” — coincidentally, perhaps, in time for the 2024 election and a mail-in voting bonanza to Stop the Spread™.

Via White Coat Waste Project (emphasis added):

“In February, a White Coat Waste Project (WCW) investigation exposed how the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has wasted at least $1 million of taxpayers’ money on an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party-controlled Chinese Academy of Sciences (the Wuhan animal lab’s parent organization) and a Wuhan lab white coat on dangerous bird flu gain-of-function experiments.”

Continuing via Politico:

“Texas, the first state where the bird flu virus was detected, has not invited the CDC to conduct epidemiological field studies there, even though its health department is open to the research, because, ‘We haven’t found a dairy farm that is interested in participating,’ said Lara Anton, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services. The resistance of dairy farmers is emblematic of the trust gap between key agriculture players in both red and blue states and federal health officials — one that public health experts fear could hamper the nation’s ability to head off the virus’ threat to humans.”

If I may presume to speak on behalf of your average Texas dairy farmer, he refuses to allow the CDC onto his property because he intuitively understands what will happen once he open his gates to these treacherous white-coat arsonists, which will go something like this:

· Scare up a positive test by way of suspect data collection and analysis methods

· Shut down his whole operation

· Kill his livestock

· Push him into bankruptcy

· Seize his farm and sell it to Bill Gates — now the largest owner of farmland in the United States — or else maybe Blackrock or the CCP

· Suggest he apply for a minimum-wage job on the cricket factory that now occupies what used to be his family’s multi-generational land

One might correctly guess the testing method, by the way, the CDC is relying on to “confirm” bird flu diagnoses in livestock.

Via CDC:

“CDC has developed diagnostic test materials to specifically detect the avian influenza A(H7N9) virus that was first identified in China in 2013. These test materials include rRT-PCR reagents (primers and probes), controls and an rRT-PCR test protocol.”

PCR testing, one recalls, is the fully inaccurate, malleable method that hospitals used to confirm COVID cases in motorcyclists sent to the ER with liters of blood pouring out of their heads, which was then chalked up to a COVID death in the furtherance of the corporate state media terror campaign.

