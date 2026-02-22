“To the young white men,” begins Rupert Lowe, founder of newly forged UK party Restore Britain.

Were one unfamiliar with the party platform of Restore Britain, one could be forgiven, given the state of UK politics over the past many decades, for expecting an avalanche of standard anti-white, anti-male, anti-British vitriol.

Instead, Lowe takes a refreshingly different tack:

“To the young white men who feel ignored and insulted, I want to speak directly to you. For too long, young white men in this country have been treated as if your concerns don’t matter, your struggles don’t count, and your identity is something to apologize for. That your love of your country is somehow racist and wrong… Let me be clear: there is nothing wrong with being white, there is nothing wrong with being a man, there is nothing wrong with being straight. You are not the problem. The system is the problem, the cancer of DEI.”

From the party platform, via Restore Britain (emphasis added):

“The British people are suffering. Much of that suffering has to do with an illegal immigration catastrophe that makes us poorer, less safe, and more despairing of our own institutions. Restore Britain’s policy paper, Mass Deportations: Legitimacy, Legality, and Logistics, sets out a comprehensive plan for detaining and deporting every single person who has broken illegally into our national home. We propose to achieve this goal by mixing forced removals with subtler tactics for making residence in Britain unliveable for those with no right to be here.”

Related: The Sun Never Sets on the British Empire

Neither to my ear nor that of an average Briton plucked out of pre-1945 London and plunged into 2026 in a time machine does that policy statement come off as particularly so much “far-right” as it does common sense for a nation not hellbent on suicide by migrant.

Nonetheless, the usual suspects, like the George Soros pets over at Hope Not Hate, have crawled out of the woodwork for their usual denunciations.

“Fascists,” “fringes,” “far-right,” — you know the thing.

-----------------------------------------

[If you appreciate Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. For alternative means of patronage, email benbartee@protonmail.com.]

------------------------------------------

Via Hope Not Hate (emphasis added):

“Last week, Rupert Lowe MP, formerly of Reform UK, announced that his Restore Britain pressure group would change from a “political movement” to a “national political party”. The news instantly created great excitement across the far right, with many of those who deem Reform to be too moderate believing they may have found a home. At the launch event, Lowe delighted the audience with his policy of mass deportations. “Millions will have to go,” he said. It is this type of extreme rhetoric that has made Lowe the darling of the far right over the last year, and won his new party the support of overt fascists on the very fringes of our politics… A number of the most influential alternative far-right media outlets have already pledged their support. While these will be considered fringe by most, some have a dedicated following of hundreds of thousands, much of which is young and male, and potentially more radical. While Lowe himself is already by far the most extreme MP, the team around him is even more radical, with key figures openly advocating for “remigration”… At present, Restore claims to have 60,000 members, which would make it considerably larger than the British National Party at its height. While it is impossible to predict how Restore will develop over the coming months, there is no doubt that it represents a significant threat that will have a notable effect within the far right and possibly beyond.”

As far as I’m concerned, if Hope Not Hate is denouncing you, you’re probably doing something important and morally right.

Related: British PM: We Censor Anti-Migrant Protests ‘For the Children’

By way of caveat, though, I long ago lost reflexive trust in any emergent UK party — or any “far-right” party in the West at large — that purports to have a backbone.

Time and again, so-called “conservative” leaders in the UK and across the West, when the screws get turned on them, turn out to be total cuckolds — and what many suspect to be controlled opposition ops — designed to pacify any real right-wing resistance to the replacement migration agenda.

Exhibit A, cuckold and sellout extraordinaire Nigel Farage, citing “decency” and “reasonableness” as the reasons there can never and will never be mass remigration under a government run by his Reform Party:

Still, the lack of delivery and backbone among “far-right” parties in the UK and the West more broadly notwithstanding, the increasing forthrightness with which alternative parties like Restore Britain push the envelope by beginning to discuss publicly the dire need for mass remigration is signal in and of itself that the tides are turning, in that such language from Restore Britain or any party with a remote chance of seizing control of the government would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

Even if Restore Britain fails in winning power and delivering on remigration — a massive uphill fight — it will have succeeded in moving the Overton window just a tad bit further to the right on the migrant question.

The squatters have to go, and saying it out loud, while not revolutionary in a country with any sense, is revolutionary in a captured, cucked Britain of 2026.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free “digital coffee” tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv