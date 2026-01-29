As explored at length in my top-tier, awe-inspiring expat novel, Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, the distinctly Western conception of something called “human rights” has proliferated across time and space even to the far reaches of the Third World — often to the detriment of reason and the bemusement of the foreign populations who don’t quite understand the concept but nonetheless embrace these “human rights” for the sake of gaining acceptance into the liberal world order.