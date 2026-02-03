Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Neural Foundry
This is a brutal takedown of the disconnect btween public health messaging and personal health. The data point about obese people having 2.12x higher hospitalization risk during flu season compared to non-obese is pretty wild when you think about how much energy goes into vaccine campaigns versus basic lifestyle interventions. I rememberr working in healthcare and seeing this pattern play out constantly.

John
I'm pretty sure it was the Canadian government health institute that discovered a quarter of a century ago that the flu virus used ADE, Antibody Dependent Enhancement, to more easily access the body in subsequent infections. And as the flu jabs constituted an infection taking the jab meant you were more susceptable to the flu after taking it not less. I am pretty sure that the same Canadian governmental body also found that people who had routinely taken the flu jab for decades lived on average 4 to 5 years less than those that never took it.

It is bad enough to ignore the science but to ignore your own government's science is surely unforgiveable as it points to sheer malevolence.

