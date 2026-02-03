Fat Propaganda Roundup: Documenting the meatiest, juiciest cuts of “fat acceptance” propaganda from corporate and social media.

Alberta’s Minister of Health: An enormous, unsightly heifer and brazen peddler of pseudoscience

Meet Sarah Hoffman, former Alberta Minister of Health — in any sane time and place, the unlikeliest of sources for sound Public Health™ counsel.

Rather than focusing on the gibberish she’s mouthing about the importance of getting vaccinated (we’ll get to that shortly), I’d like to direct your attention to how preposterously and implausibly fat the Minister of Health — the person responsible for educating the public about issues of health — is.

“How can we make sure that more people get vaccinated so they don’t become worse, worse, worse? Like, we’re looking at 20% of the population being vaccinated for the flu. That is possibly record low numbers. When people aren’t vaccinated, they’re more likely to have severe consequences from the flu and end up in emergency rooms. I’ll say to all Albertans: Get vaccinated for the flu! You can call your pharmacist. You can call your family doctor. I got in within minutes of saying I wanted the flu shot, and that gave me some more immunity and the ability to help offer more protection to the people I was around over the holiday season.”

I kindly queried Grok to ballpark the heifer’s BMI: “@grok please estimate the BMI of this individual.”

Its response:

“Based on available images and no confirmed public data on Sarah Hoffman’s height or weight, I can only provide a rough estimate. Assuming approx. 5’5” (165 cm) and 250 lbs (113 kg) from visuals, BMI would be around 41, in the obese range. This is speculative and not precise—actual measurements vary.”

For the record, a BMI north of 40 is not just clinically obese, as Grok suggests; it’s Class III obesity, formerly known as “morbidly obese,” the sufferers of which, like former Alberta Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman, are at substantially greater risk of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, liver disease, and dozens of other chronic health conditions that no manufacturer even bothers to pretend is preventable by vaccines.

Best they can do for these hamplanets is Ozempic to try to get the weight down — but that is, of course, a whole separate Pandora’s box of pharmaceutical fallout.

Anyway, I picked this Sarah Hoffman character out almost at random to showcase.

But she’s no outlier.

Every which way you turn, the majority of regional or national public health leaders across the entire Western world seem to be extremely fat, mostly women, disproportionately of the ethnic variety, who couldn’t perform a pull-up with a gun to their head.

-----------------------------------------

Moving onto the substance, such as it is, of Hoffman’s shockingly un-self-aware vaccine prescription as a flu prophylactic, I have covered at length the inefficacy — and, frankly, illogic — of flu vaccines.

The TL;DR is that getting a vaccine for a virus that constantly mutates, the developers of which essentially make an educated (at best) guess about which strain is going to predominate, is not just ineffectual but likely counterproductive.

What does help with not succumbing to flu, however, is not being an appalling pig like Sarah Hoffman, former Alberta Minister of Health.

Via Bioscience Reports:

“The Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 was the most devastating influenza virus attack in the last century. This virus attacked almost one-third of the world’s population, and ∼50 million people died worldwide. No other influenza pandemic after the Spanish flu pandemic is so severe as the 1918 pandemic. Another serious influenza pandemic is H 1 N 1 influenza, also called swine flu, spread in 2009. The virus spread rapidly in ∼168 countries, and approximately more than 123000 people died worldwide in 2009. Obesity was identified as an independent risk factor for higher morbidity resulting from H 1 N 1 infection. The previous record suggested that 61% of adult obese people died due to the influenza attack in 2009. Generally, obese people with BMI in the range of 30–35 kg/m2 have 1.45-times, and BMI greater than 35 kg/m2 have a 2.12-times higher risk of hospitalization in seasonal influenza. The current pandemic COVID-19 is also an influenza-like disease and represented similar complications in the case of the overweight and obese patient.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

