Arguing against seed oil apologists is among the most tiresome exercises in futility on Earth — right up there with challenging transgender groomers’ defense of child genital-scalping or Climate Change™ adherents’ fundamentalist doctrine that atmospheric carbon dioxide is a lethal toxin.

No matter what evidence you present to them, it won’t move the needle. Theirs is a religious conviction, immune to material or rational contradiction.

So it is with the spate of seed oil apologism we’ve seen recently from the corporate media in response to RFK Jr. threatening the near-total seed oil monopoly on commercial agriculture — and, by extension, threatening the profits of all the purveyors who gobble up American farmland for harmful monoculture production.

They all, nearly universally, contain the following elements, and roughly in the same order:

· Only “conspiracy theorists” are concerned about seed oils;

· Normal, well-adjusted people eat whatever slop is put in front of their noses and don’t ask questions;

· [subtext] you wouldn’t want to be one of those fringe QAnon weirdos, would you?

· Listen, stupid, “the experts” affirm, in their infinite and unquestionable wisdom, that seed oils are manna from heaven;

· [subtext] You know you’re too dumb to draw your own informed conclusions, which is why you should never do your own research;

· As an animal product, butter will put you in an early grave;

· We found here a single study alleging the health benefits of seed oils that we swear to God wasn’t bankrolled by industry through shady NGO front groups and then distributed to us to disseminate to our lobotomized readers

Consider the eerie, nearly identical talking points parroted by these corporate media outlets in just the last week.

Via Associated Press (emphasis added):

“Until recently, most Americans had never heard the term “seed oils,” even though they’ve likely cooked with and consumed them for decades. It’s the catchy description coined by internet influencers, wellness gurus and some politicians to refer to common cooking oils — think canola, soybean and corn oil — that have long been staples in many home kitchens. Those fiery critics refer to the top refined vegetable oils as “the hateful eight” and claim that they’re fueling inflammation and high rates of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new health secretary, has said Americans are being “unknowingly poisoned” by seed oils and has called for fast-food restaurants to return to using beef tallow, or rendered animal fat, in their fryers instead… The seed oil discussion has exasperated nutrition scientists, who say decades of research confirms the health benefits of consuming such oils, especially in place of alternatives such as butter or lard.”

Via The Cut (emphasis added):

“In recent months, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made the alleged dangers of “seed oils” a rallying cry among his MAHA supporters, calling them “one of the most unhealthy ingredients we have in foods” and suggesting people fry their food with beef tallow instead. This claim has baffled nutrition experts, considering that a robust body of research shows that common oils derived from vegetables — including canola, corn, and sunflower oil — are healthier alternatives to butter and lard. And the evidence is only growing: A new study found that people who consume more seed oils may actually have a lower risk of death.”

Via Salon (emphasis added):

“In his efforts to Make America Healthy Again (better known as the MAHA campaign), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is rioting against seed oils. The movement has gained significant attention across social media, with influencers, podcasters (namely, Joe Rogan) and, even, restaurant chains slamming on seed oils… The term seed oils is fairly new and refers to cooking oils extracted from the seeds of various plants that are then refined using chemicals like hexane and tertiary-butylhydroquinone (TBHQ), a synthetic preservative. In recent years, supporters of the MAHA movement have taken issue with eight specific seed oils: corn, canola, cottonseed, grapeseed, soy, sunflower, safflower and rice bran — collectively dubbed the “hateful eight.” Their main argument is that seed oils are high in omega-six fatty acids, which aren’t detrimental to human health but can lead to inflammation when consumed in excess. “First, while seed oils do contain high levels of omega-six fatty acids, that's not a bad thing,” per the American Heart Association.”

There has to be, I’m convinced, some literal template cooked up by some lobbyist somewhere in the bowels of K-Street, with bullet-point highlights, for the propagandists to riff off of.

The liberal hive mind is strong, for sure, but for all of this to be a coincidence in framing without a centralized scheme would require telepathy.

Curious, is it not, that you’ll never hear the George Soros-funded autistic Zoomer “environmentalists” throw soup on a priceless work of art in the name of protesting the devastation wrought on the environment by seed oil monoculture, or even a passing mention of it in any of the above-cited Bill Gates-funded legacy outlets?

It’s almost enough to lead one to believe, if one were inclined to “conspiracy theory,” some ulterior motives might be at play.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

