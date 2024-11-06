RFK Jr. recently pledged, from his future perch high up in the Trump administration that the former president has promised him, to drain known neurotoxin fluoride from the water supply — in particular, a highly toxic form of fluoride and biproduct of industrial fertilizer production called fluorosilicic acid.

Corporate media and the vaunted “experts” they rely on to issue their pseudoscientific decrees were none too pleased with RFK’s plan to suspend the forced drugging of the American public with no informed consent whatsoever.

Via Washington Post (emphasis added):

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaccine activist who is poised to have significant control over health and food safety in a potential Donald Trump administration, has promised to immediately seek to remove fluoride from drinking water in the United States. Trump, when recently asked about Kennedy’s plan, said it sounded “okay to me.” The possible reversal of a decades-long practice that has been praised as one of the great public health achievements of the 20th century has worried some experts… More than 200 million Americans are on fluoridated water systems, according to the CDC, and Kennedy’s focus on removing it during his long-shot bid for the presidency puzzled many experts who see little upside in the idea. Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that can be found in soil, water, plants and many foods. The practice of putting fluoride in Americans’ water began in 1945 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 1962, the U.S. Public Health Service recommended adding small amounts to drinking water to strengthen teeth and replace minerals lost to routine wear and tear.”

Look, Jack, no malarkey: anyone with an ounce of common sense understands by now — after the Public Health™ apparatus exposed itself over the last four years for the corrupt, anti-human killing and profit-generating machine that it is — that the governing authorities, who hate the average person, want the techno-serfs on their plantation weak, isolated, afraid, and sick for social control purposes while they extract whatever is left of middle class wealth via the medical system.

So, given that fact, then the natural question arises: why would these same entities expend so much effort and time in the information war to keep an industrial waste product in the water supply?

Their insistence would suggest they see some great utility in the practice.

Perhaps, as one federal court found before it ordered the EPA to start removing the toxin from the water — and please forgive the conspiracy theorizing — the IQ-lowering effect in children is of particular interest.

Via the Northern District of California court ruling (emphasis added):

“The issue before this Court is whether the Plaintiffs have established by a preponderance of the evidence that the fluoridation of drinking water at levels typical in the United States poses an unreasonable risk of injury to health of the public within the meaning of Amended TSCA. For the reasons set forth below, the Court so finds. Specifically, the Court finds that fluoridation of water at 0.7 milligrams per liter (“mg/L”) – the level presently considered “optimal” in the United States – poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children. It should be noted that this finding does not conclude with certainty that fluoridated water is injurious to public health; rather, as required by the Amended TSCA, the Court finds there is an unreasonable risk of such injury, a risk sufficient to require the EPA to engage with a regulatory response. This order does not dictate precisely what that response must be. Amended TSCA leaves that decision in the first instance to the EPA. One thing the EPA cannot do, however, in the face of this Court’s finding, is to ignore that risk.”

