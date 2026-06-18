Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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BethanyAnne's avatar
BethanyAnne
8h

Christ in heaven, I couldn't follow that inserted article at all. Too confusing before I've had my stimulating morning beverage. And I must be behind the times...are we calling them "troons" now? My preference has always been "bat shit crazy", but, as you were.

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PJ's avatar
PJ
8h

Too weird… painfully weird.

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