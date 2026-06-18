Autogynephiles — men who self-titillate through the performance of reductive femininity — enjoy themselves all the more when society is made, through legal mandate or social pressure, to participate in their fantasy, such that it becomes a liberal and loving community exercise in celebration and affirmation of gender diversity.

The social compulsion is part of the kink.

In service of that fetish, this unseemly troon, looking like Mr. Bean after he contracted AIDS from one of Tampon Tim’s staffers in a Minneapolis bathhouse, recently filmed himself in the waiting room of some godforsaken clinic somewhere in secular America, expressing excitement over an impending visit to a lactation specialist.

Related: Minneapolis Mulls Bathhouse Legalization

“These babies,” he explains to the camera, pointing to his pseudo-breasts, “will soon actually be making milk.”

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Unfortunately for the troons, even after the countless hours of mandatory DEI training and human resources struggle sessions, not all medical professionals, the industry being yet comprised of far too many unreformed transphobic bigots, have embraced the brave and stunning magic of troony-child nipple love.

Related: HIV+, Trans-Identified Man Breastfeeds Baby, Canadian Government Assists

For instance, this vicious little ball of hate, bio-fronthole legacy woman and former Australian Breastfeeding Association volunteer counsellor, Jasmine Sussex, was recently sued for “vilification” and investigated by some Orwellian entity called the “Queensland Human Rights Commission.”

Her crime? (Accurately) describing troony breastfeeding as “delusional queer theory.”

Via LGBTQ Nation:

“Jasmine Sussex is being taken to Queensland’s Civil and Administrative Tribunal by a trans mother, Jennifer Buckley, after saying that the mother had a fetish and that trans women breastfeeding was “experimental.” Buckley and her wife got pregnant in 2019 using IVF after Buckley began her transition. While her wife was 28 weeks pregnant, Buckley’s endocrinologist asked her whether she also wanted to breastfeed… Buckley began taking hormones to stimulate milk production as her wife prepared to give birth so she could breastfeed her child as well. She documented the journey on Facebook: “For the past six weeks I have been taking a drug called domperidone to increase prolactin in an attempt to be able to produce breast milk so that I can have the experience of breastfeeding.” When she posted photos of herself online, she received waves of comments condemning her, including from Sussex. “This is Buckley’s delusional queer theory take on his experience ‘breastfeeding,’” she wrote. Sussex previously worked at the Australian Breastfeeding Association. She was fired in 2021 from her role as volunteer breastfeeding counselor because she refused to use gender-neutral language. In November of last year, the Queensland Human Rights Commission notified Sussex that they were investigating a complaint from Ms Buckley alleging vilification.”

Even though the alleged offense against trooonyism occurred in 2023, litigation in this vital civil matter is ongoing as of June 2026.

Related: ‘Transgender Woman’ Roxanne Tickle Sues Women-Only App for ‘Discrimination’

As in women’s locker rooms and public school libraries, troons let loose in clinical settings, the historical record shows, have a long history of uncouth behavior, decidedly unbecoming of ladies such as themselves.

For instance, this charming female specimen, recently brought into a Welsh hospital after threatening suicide, ended up stroking his female penis in full view of the shocked transphobic staff.

Via Wales Online:

“A transgender woman has been jailed for masturbating in front of nurses at a Welsh hospital. Serial sex offender Paula Stanton, 62, of Severn Avenue, Barry, has been jailed after she admitted carrying out an act outraging public decency by masturbating at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff earlier this year. Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday that Stanton had been taken to hospital via ambulance after making threats of self harm in the early hours of the morning on May 17. Prosecutor Lewis Ball told the court that while the defendant was sat in the waiting room awaiting a mental health assessment, she put her hand down her trousers “in the groin area.” Mr Ball said: “The defendant put her hands down her leggings to the groin area. Staff could see that she had her penis in her hand and that her hand was moving up and down.””

“She had her penis in her hand”!

Amazing stuff.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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