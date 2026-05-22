Fat Propaganda Roundup: Documenting the meatiest, juiciest cuts of “fat acceptance” propaganda from corporate and social media.

It’s been a hot minute since we ran a “Fat Propaganda Roundup,” an Armageddon Prose staple since its inception many a fortnight past.

I know you filthy hogs love your culture slop as much as me, so I apologize for the indefensible lapse in coverage.

Here we go.

Gluttonous cookie monster Meghan McCain condemns Megyn Kelly’s ‘body shaming’ of fellow glutton Lena Dunham in show of bipartisan fat solidarity

Lena Dunham, unholy progressive beast and creator of feminist nightmare Girls, showed up to the Met Gala recently looking like some kind of mutant corn-fed GMO cranberry.

Unsettling stuff.

Anyway, Megyn Kelly had some fun at Dunham’s expense, reportedly likening Dunham to a “stuffed sausage in an evening gown.”

Related: Social Engineers: White Men’s Sexual Interest in Big Butts Is Now Racist

The Deep State’s prize heifer, Meghan McCain, and her fat co-host were having none of it.

As McCain explains, she harbors an apparently longstanding grudge against an unnamed TV executive who once told her she was “too plus-sized too host anything.”

“We are not going back to this,” McCain declares — “this” being the cultural acceptance of fat shaming, as if she’s some kind of gatekeeper of the Overton Window.

This whole thing totally isn’t about jealousy, as Meghan has spent her adult life leveraging her daddy’s connections to climb the legacy media ladder, only to peak as a co-panelist with other homely and mostly fat mediocre women on The View until she got fired for being too annoying and is now doing podcasts on the internet for 20K viewers like us plebes.

Related: Chelsea Clinton Launches Anti-MAHA Podcast

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Let’s try to find a deeper moral to the story here together

As I’m supposed to be something like a serious journalist, writing stories devoted to talking shit about fat pseudo-celebrities seems somehow undignified.

So I’ll try to dig a little deeper and redeem myself with some kind of moral of the story.

What I think that what we can learn together here is that everyone has their own personal war.

Daddy McCain waged his against literally any group of Third World brown people he could find on a map; Meghan’s was against the little black hole in her heart that she tried and failed to fill with Krispy Kreme products for years on end, only to end up with the same little unfilled black hole, a bunch of visceral fat around her liver and other organs, and an extra helping of shame.

Sad!

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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