User's avatar
Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
12h

These mothers to be have the emotional maturity of a rebellious 13 year old girl. Clearly, hate & spitefulness overrides their maternal instinct of protecting & nurturing their unborn child. Hopefully the babies make it despite the reckless actions of their 'mothers'. That being said, it is highly probable that the hate & spite exhibited by these women will be passed down to their children.

TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
13h

Ben, this is one of those, "never bite the hand that feeds you" moments for me. Your recommendations have added triple to my subscriber list than any other recommendation and in turn my substack has sent Nicholas Creed's almost - but not quite - as much. So what should I do here? I will do what I think is right, regardless of the consequences. Ban me and delete this comment if you must.

This is completely absurd. The HHS should be rebranded FFS at this point. Tylenol???????? There is no more effective vector silent of attack than injecting venom directly into the bloodstream. It can never exit. Trying to compare ingestion of Tylenol to injection of aluminum is too stupid to be stupid. RFK Jr. must believe we are as dumb as a box of rocks to push this absolute absurdity.

Regarding the PREP Act, social conditioning, predictive programming, normalization:

The Film Rain Man Was Likely Forged to Pre-Program the Populace For the Upcoming Explosion in Vaccine Induced Autism.

1986: Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Makers for Venom Injection Damage | Film Rain Man Begins Production

1988: Rain Man Released to Educate, Condition, & Normalize Autism

1986—2025: Number of vaccines administered explodes to 78 - and rising - from birth to two years of age. Autism diagnoses explode right along with them.

Before the film few even knew what the term meant because it was so rare it was seldom reported: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization

