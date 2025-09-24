HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and President Trump yesterday announced findings — long suspected by many but shoved into the “conspiracy theory” bin, never to be explored, by prior administrations — that Tylenol use in pregnant women and babies may be associated with increased risk of autism.

Via United States Department of Health and Human Services (emphasis added):

“Speaking from the Roosevelt Room today, President Donald J. Trump and U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced bold new actions to confront the nation’s autism spectrum disorder (ASD) epidemic, which has surged nearly 400% since 2000 and now affects 1 in 31 American children… HHS will act on acetaminophen. Today, the FDA will issue a physician notice and begin the process to initiate a safety label change for acetaminophen (Tylenol and similar products). HHS will launch a nationwide public service campaign to inform families and protect public health. The FDA is responding to prior clinical and laboratory studies that suggest a potential association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes… Given the conflicting literature and lack of clear causal evidence, HHS wants to encourage clinicians to exercise their best judgment in use of acetaminophen for fevers and pain in pregnancy by prescribing the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration when treatment is required.”

The HHS, in its release, cited a cohort study from the noted bastion of anti-vaxx conspiracy theories, the American Medical Association.

Via JAMA Psychiatry (emphasis added):

“This prospective cohort study analyzed 996 mother-infant dyads, a subset of the Boston Birth Cohort, who were enrolled at birth and followed up prospectively at the Boston Medical Center from October 1, 1998, to June 30, 2018… Cord biomarkers of fetal exposure to acetaminophen were associated with significantly increased risk of childhood ADHD and ASD [autism spectrum disorder] in a dose-response fashion. Our findings support previous studies regarding the association between prenatal and perinatal acetaminophen exposure and childhood neurodevelopmental risk.”

Sadly, the Social Justice™ people, great respecters of The Science™, you’ll be shocked to learn, did not take the news well.

Buckle up, boys and girls.

We’re headed to crazytown with no brakes.

First, a sampling of a common species of denialism:

“The term autism was first introduced by Eugen Bleuler in his description of schizophrenia in 1911. Tylenol came on the market in 1960. Kennedy is a conspiracy theory spouting moron.”

This is a classic fallacy that a third-grader should be able to unpack: the claim that autism might contribute to autism does not mean that autism is the sole contributor.

It’s like saying “head injuries existed long before motorcycles, therefore head-on collisions don’t cause head injuries.”

Next, “they/him feminist” and #AutismAcceptance champion Justinnnnnn invokes some perverted version of the No True Scotsman fallacy:

“Autism isn’t caused by Tylenol or vaccines anyone who believes in this red Kool aid drinking conspiracy hasn’t been around autistic people like ever in their life.

#AutismAcceptance”

(For whatever reason, trannies and autism go together like peanut butter and jelly. Many theories potentially explain this odd and well-documented correlation, which I have explored elsewhere but won’t here for the sake of brevity.)

Apparently, the “horse dewormer” (ivermectin) narrative from the 2020 era is still going strong with the BlueAnon people:

“The people who are going to stop taking Tylenol now are the same people who were ingesting horse dewormer for a SARS virus. Science matters. Listen to doctors, not conspiracy kooks.”

Science matters, bigots!

Another X user — with the bio “Trans 🏳️‍⚧️ “Ee-fah” - very normal very sane e-girl :) Twitch partner and OF e-thot” — is apparently planning to take a whole bottle of Tylenol to “give myself super autism” as a sort of impotent protest, which I fully endorse.

Another common refrain in Tylenol-Gate is that the Deplorables, out of misogynistic sadism, want to “take away Tylenol” from pregnant women to make them suffer:

“Tylenol is literally the only thing pregnant people are allowed to take for pain during pregnancy. They’re gonna try to take away the one thing they give us to deal with pregnancy pain/discomfort”

And what would a classic TDS mass-crashout be without a call for Trump’s impeachment (in this context, by invoking the 25th Amendment) followed by lawfare demands:

“Tylenol will sue. And win. This is so goddamn insane the 25th amendment should be invoked immediately.”

Immediately!

Lastly — and, sadly, we all knew it would come to this, so let’s not feign surprise — the liberal birthing people of TikTok have begun performativity gobbling Tylenol for increased clout with their retarded #Resistance friends.

