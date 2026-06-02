So persecuted are the troons, so universal and pervasive their suffering — forever a mere click of the heels away from being holocausted — that, in order to demonstrate their total lack of privilege with absolutely no trace of cognitive dissonance, governments, media, corporations, and NGOs across the Western world unite in solidarity to give them an entire month every single year devoted to their exaltation.

It has begun.

Hungary, along with a handful of former Soviet states, was among the last holdouts within the EU.

Fortuitously for the troons and much to the detriment of Hungarian children’s future prospects of keeping their genitals intact, the EU recently managed to get one of its puppets installed in the Prime Minister’s seat.

Orban’s out; militant troon lover Péter Magyar is in.

Related: Illinois Gov Launches Historic LGBTQ Hotline For Persecuted Rainbow People

Accordingly, these people now have the state’s blessing to perform their exhibitionism on the streets of Budapest.

Via Politico EU:

“Hungarian police said they will not prevent anyone from taking part in next month’s Budapest Pride parade, signaling a shift in LGBTQ+ policy in the country since Prime Minister Péter Magyar took office earlier this month. “The Budapest Metropolitan Police has approved the 2026 Budapest Pride Parade and also has issued restrictive orders in relation to three counter-demonstrations,” a police spokesperson told POLITICO on Friday. The announcement reinforces Magyar’s pledge to pursue a more liberal approach to LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary.”

Related: ‘Transage’: Adults Who Sexually Identify as Toddlers

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The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the bloc’s version of the Supreme Court, set the stage for this month’s Pride™ conquest of Budapest in April when it ruled that Hungary, contrary to whatever delusions nationalists might still suffer under, does not possess the sovereignty required to govern its own affairs vis-à-vis ritualistic displays of tranny supremacy.

Via Politico EU:

“Hungary violated EU law when it banned children from accessing LGBTQ+ content, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled Tuesday, ordering Budapest to scrap the legislation.

The landmark judgment marks a blow to outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s legacy as his longtime rival Péter Magyar prepares to take office next month. Hungary’s legislative crackdown on LGBTQ+ representation is in breach of a series of EU laws and “constitute[s] a particularly serious interference with several fundamental rights,” the Court said in a press release, siding with the infringement procedure originally lodged by the European Commission. The case concerns Hungary’s 2021 law restricting or banning the “promotion” of homosexuality and gender transition in media accessible to children, which Budapest introduced when it adopted the EU’s audiovisual rulebook and its provisions on protecting children from harmful content… The EU executive can now take further action and seek financial penalties if Hungary fails to comply with the judgment.”

At this point, the Hungarian youths’ genitals, previously left untouched under Orban, are barely hanging on by a thread.

In due time, though, Brussels will surely scalp those too, just like they did with Hungarian sovereignty.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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