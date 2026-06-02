Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Leslie Sacha's avatar
Leslie Sacha
4h

It's shocking how fast things flipped with (of course) no voting or involvement from the Hungarian people. Alas, EU leadership is unrelenting and does not tolerate questioning of its policies (lead by "she who cannot be disobeyed"). The lesson for the US is that changes to mitigate even the most dreadful Progressive-Biden era policies can be overturned in a flash. And make no mistake, the Progressive Democrats have promised they will do so as soon as Trump is out of the picture. To be clear, I do understand a small percentage of people suffer from genuine gender dysphoria, and for them, this practice can be beneficial and healing. However, under the guise of human rights, what this policy boils down to is a glorification and normalization of a practice that involves deliberate and irrevocable mutiliation or removal of reproductive organs, sterilization, and life-long dependence on ghastly doses of hormones to subdue secondary sexual characteristic. What's bone chlling is it heavily focuses on intervention with young children. It justifies drastically altering their lives and is carried out with the full hard boot authority of the government. All the while it is presented as a "noble" undertaking. It doesn't matter that recent court cases showcase a number of young people who articulate their regret as well as the painful outcome of their supposed "therapy". For many, this was a predatory, horrific experience. But as of yet, no moderation or restrictions have been entertained.

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John's avatar
John
7h

Why oh why did Orban side with the genocodal maniacs occupying Palestine? That was one of the main reasons he lost. He put support for the genocidal theft of another people's country ahead of Hungarian children so he deserved to go. I doubt the police or all the degenerates in the EU shall be able to stop what comes next.

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