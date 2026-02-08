That a multinational cabal of sadistic, rapacious pedophiles has infested every major institution of the West, insulated from the law, has never been more indisputable than at present.

For years, for reasons that make no logical sense, this simple reflection of reality was coded as “right-wing conspiracy theory” and dismissed out of hand by the self-professed practitioners of respectable journalism.

Furthermore, anyone espousing it — we all remember #Pizzagate, the purveyors of which have been vindicated in spades with the recent Epstein email dump — was portrayed as a threat to Democracy™ who ought to have their social media accounts suspended and should probably be prosecuted for hate speech.

That was then; this is now.

What a difference a few million emails from Epstein and Co. make — replete with obviously coded language about “young coconuts from Thailand,” “grape soda,” and “cheese pizza,” apparent references to activities with child sex slaves of various flavors — or worse.

Of course, the left will issue no apologies for their years of denialism and shaming of anyone espousing basic reality, as they find themselves blissfully unencumbered by shame — a superpower of sorts.

Still, as evidenced by their recent concessions, denying reality is no longer viable.

Leftist influencer after leftist influencer, many of whom I follow for reconnaissance purposes, have essentially conceded the premise of Pizzagate,— even while going out of their way not to mention the term “Pizzagate” because they demagogued so aggressively about it — which is that elites avail themselves of the services of child sex slaves for their personal entertainment as well as to blackmail each other and generally relish their position entirely above the law.

The Mutual Blackmail Club — the Big Club that you ain’t in, comprised of the “real owners of this country,” as George Carlin put it — is now out in the open.

Again, denying its existence is no longer tenable — even for the left that has in recent years so desperately defended the institutions of this, Our Sacred Democracy™, that these people populate.

We know many of the names, although the recent dump is full of redactions that defy justification. We have at least a rough sketch of the constellations of social networks, corporations, government institutions, and NGOs through which these people operate.

The obvious question then becomes: is anyone going to do anything about it?

At the first White House press briefing since the email release, Press Secretary Karoline Levitt did not mention Epstein in her opening remarks — noteworthy if not surprising, given how militantly disinterested the administration has been in their contents or the implications thereof.

More unforgivably, however, if not more surprisingly, the press didn’t ask her about it even once during the more than half-hour that they peppered her with questions about much more mundane issues, including multiple ones (potentially dozens) about the apparent kidnapping of corporate media news actress Savannah Guthrie’s mother — which, however sad, does not crack the top 100 list of priorities for any normal person outside of the Beltway.

The moral of this story is: the entrenched permanent managerial class — which, despite his promises, Trump has made no serious inroads to purging — is not going to prosecute itself.

Only a serious grassroots political movement can force consequences — one that arguably cannot be born out of the current balkanized political landscape.

I am often sympathetic — and have fallen prey in moments of white-pilled hope that something of value might emerge from the total shitshow that is American politics — to the argument that the left-right paradigm is fake, designed to divide and conquer society laterally so no one focuses on the real enemy: the elite who sit above it all and orchestrates the charade by deepening pre-existing social fissures or even inventing them out of whole cloth.

This is not an outlandish theory, insofar as the left-right paradigm is, from the perspective of the Epstein class, a useful tool for maintaining elite hegemony.

However, on the other hand, astroturfed or not, the culture war is all too real on the ground.

In the theatrical production that is domestic political discourse, the left’s role is that of the dutiful handmaiden of the elite — an elite that correctly views an organized populist right as the biggest existential threat to its continued hegemony.

While it’s true that the left hates the “billionaire class” in the abstract — the likes of Bernie et al. will often gesture rhetorically to that effect — it nonetheless reserves a more visceral, concrete hatred in its heart for white people, nationalists, and Western civilization itself (and any other ideology or identity it can code as “right-wing”) that far outstrips whatever theoretical opposition to the elite.

These are the people who wanted the unvaccinated banned from grocery stores and locked in their homes, and who justified it by dehumanizing them in the most grotesque terms possible — a moral crime for which there has been no acknowledgment or atonement, and never will.

Radical leftist demigod and unrepentant Epstein associate Noam Chomsky, some might recall, demanded the unvaccinated be locked in their homes: “How do we get food to them? Well, that’s actually their problem.”

Among all manner of other insanity, these are the people who advocate for the social and even medical “transition” of children who don’t even yet know how to read, much less understand the nuances of gender ideology. (They’ve retreated for tactical reasons a little bit on that front in terms of the most extreme positions, but they remain committed in principle.)

Here’s some rabid feminist from very recent history demanding society “snip the problem [meaning men] at the root” by performing vasectomies on all male babies at birth, mandated by law.

Guaranteed, had I not dodged the generational bullet and been born in 2007 instead of 1987, a specific family member with direct authority to make such decisions, likely in collaboration with my public school teachers, would have trannified me just as a sacrificial offering to Social Justice™.

All of which presents a dilemma for legacy the American in favor of basic decency, who isn’t willing to either lick either tranny migrant or tolerate the trespasses of the Mutual Blackmail Club, in that he finds himself besieged on all sides by hostile forces who have — by their own viciousness towards white people, males, Christians, heterosexuals, and Western civilization itself — largely foreclosed any possibility of even temporary alliances of convenience.

Is the enemy of your enemy always your friend?

Perhaps not.

What is one to do?

The inclination might be to withdraw entirely, renounce fiat currency, evacuate to the countryside, form tight-knit pockets of resistance, farm self-sufficiently, and stockpile ammunition.

Which might work for a spell — but perhaps only until, one sunny day, you spot the migrant orcs, Palantir drones, and F-15s coming over the hill on the horizon like a swarm of locusts.

After all, as the Brandon Entity once mused, what are you going to do with that AR-15 when The Man shows up in military aircraft armed with air-to-surface missiles?

All apologies for the blackpill.

