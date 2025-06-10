“This Is America” explores the cultural undercurrents pulling Western civilization into the abyss.

A young lady, a rap artist and member of the African diaspora in America, stands with ultrasound photos in hand in front of a microphone, against the backdrop of government-subsidized housing,

This is her story.

This is America.

“Fuck a Plan B them lil shits don't even work Let em nut all in my guts and then I go and pop my perc Let em nut all in my mouth, I think i got some on my shirt Kept my $50 and went and blew it on some yerc Runnin' around town sayin' I'm the hottest in the city Pussy good as fuck I guess that's why he turned into a twinkie Threw this pussy on em', then I went and popped the Plan B So how the fuck I'm pregnant, Nah I think this little test tweakin' Ain't no way I spent that 50 and that shit don't even work Could've been high as a kite If I went and bought my perc Doctor say I can't pop no more perc or imma bouta go berserk And now I'm at the clinic cryin' cus that shit don't even work”

-Kardash, ‘Plan B’

As I am fluent in urban slang due to having spent my formative years in Atlanta public schools, I’ll try to translate this into something intelligible:

· The young lady doesn’t appreciate the post-coital abortion drug “Plan B” because she believes it doesn’t actually prevent pregnancy

· Instead of taking alternative proactive measures to avoid procreating, she allows her male sexual partners to ejaculate inside of her cervix as well as in her mouth

· With the $50 she saved from foregoing contraception, she instead illegally purchased the painkiller Percocet

· This young lady is very cool and popular in her city and her sexual prowess is phenomenal

· She continues to use Plan B even though she just said it doesn’t work and she would rather spend her money on illicit pharmaceuticals

· She can’t believe she got pregnant as a result

· She now regrets having wasted her money on Plan B when she could have gotten intoxicated instead

· She’s emotionally distraught that her doctor told her she can’t use recreational drugs since she’s pregnant now

Without necessarily endorsing famed eugenicist Margaret Sanger’s proposed Final Solution, I’ll leave her diagnosis of the ill effects of wanton urban reproductive practices here, dear reader, to do with what you will.

Via New York University (emphasis added):

“In 1939 [Margaret] Sanger… drafted a report on "Birth Control and the Negro," skillfully using language that appealed both to eugenicists fearful of unchecked black fertility and progressives committed to shepherding African-Americans into middle-class culture. The report stated that "[N]egroes present the great problem of the South," as they are the group with "the greatest economic, health and social problems," and outlined a practical birth control program geared toward a population characterized as largely illiterate and that "still breed carelessly and disastrously," a line borrowed from a June 1932 Birth Control Review article by W.E.B. DuBois. Armed with this paper, Reinhardt initiated contact between Sanger and Albert Lasker (soon to be Reinhardt's husband), who pledged $20,000 starting in Nov. 1939. ("Birth Control and the Negro," July 1939, Lasker Papers)… Sanger reiterated the need for black ministers to head up the project in a letter to Clarence Gamble in Dec. 1939, arguing that: "We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members."”

