In addition to being a fake Indian who justified cynically ticking the “Native American” box for career advancement purposes by claiming that “Grandpappy had high cheekbones,” Elizabeth Warren is also a brazen pharma whore, which is why we saw her so viciously smear RFK Jr. in his confirmation hearing, going so far as to claim that if Americans injured by vaccines were allowed to sue the pharmaceutical industry like bad actors in literally any other industry, they would go bankrupt and then kids would be genocided by measles just like he snuffed out all of those Samoan babies in their cribs with his bare anti-vaxx hands… or something.

On (somewhat) liberated Twitter/X, she just got exposed by the people doing real journalism these days: randos* who use “Community Notes.”

*Please understand that, as an internet rando myself, I use “randos” in the most affectionate sense of the word.

X Community Notes, in response: “Elizabeth Warren has in fact received donations from both Pharmaceutical companies and PAC organizations in the combined tune of millions of dollars.”

In fact, Warren takes more pharma cash than almost any Congress creature, playing second fiddle in that department only to alleged anti-corruption crusader Bernie Sanders.

Here’s just one of the links from the X notes, via TIME, 2020 (emphasis added):

“In an ironic twist, that now makes Warren, who along with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been the strongest opponent of super PACs in the 2020 campaign, the biggest beneficiary of such a group heading into Super Tuesday — the most prominent reversal yet among the candidates on the issue of high-dollar donations. At one point, nearly every candidate decried the practice, before realizing it may be a necessity for survival. Under campaign finance laws, donors can give unlimited amounts to a super PAC as long as the groups do not directly coordinate with the candidates they are supporting. Since launching her campaign, Warren has prided herself on her refusal to accept money from political action committees or federal lobbyists, and she has promised to disavow any super PAC that formed on her behalf. That pledge is still publicly available on her campaign website, but Warren has not distanced herself from Persist PAC. Instead, her rhetoric on the issue started to shift in the past month, as her once-promising campaign underperformed its expectations in the first three states to vote. “If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in, I’ll lead the charge,” she told reporters on Feb. 20 in Nevada when asked if she would disavow Persist PAC. “But that’s how it has to be. It can’t be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t.””

