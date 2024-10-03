This week in blessings in disguise, parasitical pharmaceutical corporations are experiencing a logistical setback in getting their turbo-cancer-inducing, alleged miracle weight loss drugs delivered to their lazy American fatass clientele because the port strikers, protesting for higher pay, aren’t currently moving product.

Related: Doctor Warns of ANOTHER 'Alarming' Side Effect of 'Miracle' Weight Loss Drug

Something tells me pharmaceutical lobbyists are busy little beavers these days, working the phones to demand Brandon’s handlers snuff this little labor dispute out before they reconsider where they’ll be allocating future bribes.

Via CNBC (emphasis added):

“As a port strike stretching from New England to Texas halted nearly half of all trade coming into the U.S., customs data shows that critical medical devices and drug components for the booming, expensive weight-loss and diabetes drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly — Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound — are among the trade casualties in the ILA union port work stoppage… “Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are both heavily reliant on the Port of Norfolk,” said William George, director of research at ImportGenius, which tracks the customs data. In the past year, Novo Nordisk has imported through Norfolk 419 twenty-foot equivalent unit, or TEU, containers worth of pharmaceuticals and injection devices that contain semaglutide, a compound in its branded weight-loss drugs, according to George. “Novo fine syringes commonly used for insulin injections come into the U.S. by ocean freight as well,” he said. Novo Nordisk has raked in nearly $50 billion in sales from Wegovy and Ozempic, with most of that revenue coming from the U.S.*, its CEO said in recent testimony before the U.S. Senate.”

*$50 billion dollars extracted from the bleeding American middle-class by an offshore corporation, just like that — all to (allegedly) solve a problem that could be remedied virtually overnight if a tiny fraction of that cash pile were redirected to cleaning up the food supply and educating Americans about what these industries are doing to them instead of allowing these same industries to lie and, worse, laundering those lies through corrupted Public Health™ institutions.

Related: Are Cheerios Chemically Castrating the American Public?

Continuing:

“An Eli Lilly spokesperson said the company actively works to reduce exposure to risks inherent in managing a global supply chain. “We work with various partners and have multiple contingencies in place to ensure a reliable supply of our medicines,” the spokesperson said… Noushin Shamsili, CEO and president of Nuco Logistics, which specializes in pharmaceutical imports and exports, told CNBC on Monday that the strike comes at a critical time for inventory replenishment for the drug sector. “Almost all of this industry is just on time,” said Shamsili. “Raw materials are being brought in to complete drug manufacturing.” Approximately 48% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, used in the U.S. are imported from India**. Without these APIs, medications cannot be produced. APIs are also manufactured in Europe, and the U.S. points of entry for those are the East Coast ports.”

**Nothing screams “we love you and want you to be healthy” like the pharmaceutical industry importing half of its ingredients from shady Third World manufacturing plants with no quality assurance standards to speak of and armies of virtual slave laborers making pennies an hour.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw