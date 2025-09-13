Via STAT News (emphasis added):

“On behalf of the misleadingly named Make America Healthy Again movement, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has launched an undisciplined assault on biomedical science and public health: defunding research at the National Institutes of Health, canceling mRNA vaccine studies, purging dedicated government scientists, gutting the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and potentially the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, and trying to force millions off Medicaid. Kennedy’s recent actions have, in less than a year, substantially degraded the nation’s health security. The brouhaha between Kennedy and (now former) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez is just the latest scene in this unfolding horror flick. Physicians committed to promoting human health within a scientific frame need to start considering responses that would ordinarily be off the table. Major medical societies like the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, and American College of Physicians need to show some brio. If Kennedy does not resign by Oct. 19, the beginning of National Health Education Week, they should collectively declare a limited physicians’ strike… To paraphrase Hippocrates, desperate diseases demand desperate remedies. If Kennedy does not resign, if science funding is not restored, and if the government continues to place critical public health functions in the hands of the willfully ignorant, physicians need to act. A limited strike might be just what the doctor ordered.”

To which I say: please proceed, American Academy of Pediatrics, you fucking terrorists.

Related: In 2025, WebMD Claims COVID Vax ‘Still Crucial for Children’

We’ve all seen the fruits of The Beast in action for the past five years, and we’d all be better off without it.

That’s not an opinion of a domestic terrorist or whatever; it’s empirical, documented fact.

Via Social Science & Medicine (emphasis added):

“A paradoxical pattern has been suggested in the literature on doctors' strikes: when health workers go on strike, mortality stays level or decreases… We identified 156 articles, seven of which met our search criteria. The articles analyzed five strikes around the world, all between 1976 and 2003. The strikes lasted between nine days and seventeen weeks. All reported that mortality either stayed the same or decreased during, and in some cases, after the strike. None found that mortality increased during the weeks of the strikes compared to other time periods.”

Morality decreases in the absence of “healthcare”; how does the AAP square that circle?

Those devastating statistics might prompt some degree of humility among the purveyors of so-called “healthcare.”

But they have none of that, because they are the spoiled children of a cultural, political, and media environment in which they are venerated no matter what, no matter how badly they fail.

Related: Ousted Director Francis Collins Demands Americans Pay ‘Utmost Respect’ to NIH

They never suffer any consequences for their failures; in response to criticism, they reflexively accuse their critics of being “anti-science,” as if they embody science themselves.

By any metric, the U.S. so-called “healthcare system” is an abject failure.

During the pandemic (an artificial creation of the Public Health™ apparatus, for the record) retarded nurses — not evil, by and large, but useful idiots — danced on TikTok while our personal liberties were stripped in order to force anyone unwilling to completely withdraw from civil society to take an experimental pharmaceutical product that, it turns out, the industry knew all along was neither safe nor effective.

Related: Vaxxed Healthcare Workers 27% MORE Likely to Contract Flu: Study

-----------------------------------------

[Unrelated plug: If you appreciate the independent journalism of Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription, or a one-time digital “coffee” donation.]

------------------------------------------

Despite spending more than any other nation on Earth per capita on loosely defined “healthcare” — 17.8% of GDP — Americans are fatter, sicker, and sadder than any developed peer nation.

Via Commonwealth Fund (emphasis added):

“Health spending as a share of the overall economy has been steadily increasing since the 1980s, as spending growth has outpaced economic growth. This growth is in part because of medical technologies, rising prices in the health sector, and higher demand for services… In 2021, the U.S. spent 17.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on health care, nearly twice as much as the average OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] country. Health spending per person in the U.S. was nearly two times higher than in the closest country, Germany, and four times higher than in South Korea… Despite high U.S. spending, Americans experience worse health outcomes than their peers around world. For example, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. was 77 years in 2020 — three years lower than the OECD average… In 2020, the infant mortality rate in the U.S. was 5.4 deaths per 1,000 live births, the highest rate of all the [OECD] countries… The U.S. has the highest obesity rate… nearly two times higher than the OECD average… Three of 10 U.S. adults surveyed said at some point in their lifetime they had been diagnosed with two or more chronic conditions such as asthma, cancer, depression, diabetes, heart disease, or hypertension. No more than a quarter of residents in the other countries studied reported the same, and the U.S. rate was nearly twice as high as France’s.”

Irony is dead.

Satire is impossible.

Please, don’t issue threats and just pull the trigger: go on strike at the behest of your pharmaceutical masters, American physicians, watch the mortality rate decrease (as it always does when you stop working), and prove (again) what useless parasites you are.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv