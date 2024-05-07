COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

White House still blaming brutal inflation on COVID

For a spell there, the Bidenomics propagandists were blaming Russia (“Putin’s price hike” was the slogan) for inflation, but it seems they’ve returned to their golden goose scapegoat for one more drink from the well, the duplicitous bureaucrat’s gift that keeps giving: COVID-19.

Related: Debunking the Government’s ‘Pandemic Made Us Do It’ Lie

Via WhiteHouse.gov (emphasis added):

“Q: And from an inflation standpoint, is there any concern that there might be supply disruptions in that area [milk and meat supply] that might lead to higher prices? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, as you know, you know, what — because of the pandemic, there was a supply chain disruption. The President took action — the American Rescue Plan — which only, obviously, Democrats voted for — the President signed — helped deal with supply chain. There is a — a task force that was created to deal — to make sure that, during the pandemic, that supply chain was dealt with in a way so that we can get out of this pandemic, get our — the economy — get back on our feet with the economy. Look, this is something we’re going to monitor. I don’t have anything to share on — on the question of inflation. We’re — obviously, we’re going to continue to closely monitor.”

https://www.youtube.com/live/ApB-maTredk?si=EwGO-RUX-uP8Hgtl

The Brandon entity itself, for the record, surely without permission from its masters, and for which it was surely scolded when it disappeared backstage, declared the pandemic finished all the way back in the fall of 2022.

Pfizer CEO: ‘Cancer is new COVID,’ stock bonanza ensues

“Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.”

-Benito Mussolini

Pfizer stock, announced veterinarian posing as a doctor and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, is looking up lately after falling in recent months due to lack of public interest in its COVID injections, the uptick in performance due to anticipation of windfall profits from forthcoming mRNA cancer “vaccines.”

“Oncology, it is our new COVID. We did what we did with Covid. We are very proud to have saved the world but it is behind us now. We want to do [it] once more and I think oncology is our best chance to do it…

They will be blockbuster drugs.”

-Albert Bourla

To which the Fox News bimbo replies, proving yet again that her entire network is corporate propaganda aimed at Boomer retards: “That is such music to so many of our viewers’ ears… Props to the wonderful people at Pfizer.”

Gag me with a spoon.

Where did all the cancer Pfizer is going to fix for a price come from? No one at Fox News, and certainly not this whore, seem interested.

Fortunately, legacy media is dying. Until the internet is shut down, we have excellent outlets like Epoch Times to destroy corporate state narratives.

Via Epoch Times (emphasis added):

“Microbiologist Kevin McKernan and his team recently discovered simian virus 40 (SV40) promoters in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent mRNA COVID shots... In the video [embedded below], Jessica Rose, who holds a doctorate in computational biology, interviews microbiologist Kevin McKernan on “Good Morning CHD.” McKernan’s team recently discovered simian virus 40 (SV40) promoters in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent mRNA COVID shots. For decades, SV40 has been suspected of causing cancer in humans… Several methods were deployed to assess the nucleic acid composition of four expired vials of the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent mRNA vaccines. Two vials from each vendor were evaluated … Multiple assays support DNA contamination that exceeds the European Medicines Agency (EMA) 330 ng/mg requirement and the FDA’s 10 ng/dose requirements… Equally—if not more—troubling, these DNA contaminants can also alter the human genome. As Mr. McKernan explains, genomic sequencing involves reading the letters of the genome, A, T, C, and G, which make up the DNA code. Both DNA and RNA can be sequenced in this manner."

Related: Researchers Discover Monkey Virus SV40 Fragments in COVID Shots

And out of Japan, via Cureus (emphasis added):

“Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARSCoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine. These particularly marked increases in mortality rates of these ERα-sensitive cancers may be attributable to several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination rather than COVID-19 infection itself or reduced cancer care due to the lockdown. The significance of this possibility warrants further studies.”

Relatedly, let’s check in on the Brandon administration and its dealings with Pfizer via the much-touted “Cancer Moonshot,” a money laundering operation — started under the Obama regime, run by Biden, Inc. — to transfer public treasury cash straight into Pfizer’s hands, and in the process hand over all of the government’s data which will then be used to gauge the same public that financed the project with experimental new drugs that cause more cancer.

Rinse and repeat.

Via The White House:

“The Cancer Moonshot is a White House initiative to bring renewed leadership to the fight against cancer, facilitate new collaborations, and drive progress across the cancer journey utilizing all facets of the oncology community – federal agencies and departments, private companies, healthcare providers, patient groups, philanthropies, and all Americans.”

Via Modern Healthcare (emphasis added):

“Greg Simon, a cancer survivor and former pharmaceutical executive, has been appointed by Vice President Joe Biden as the executive director of the Cancer Moonshot Task Force, according to news reports. Simon, 64, has experience in the private and public sectors. He previously served as senior vice president for patient engagement at Pfizer. Most recently, he was CEO of New York-based Poliwogg, a company that invests in the life sciences sector of healthcare. In 2003, he founded the not-for-profit FasterCures, a center of the Milken Institute that aims to speed up and improve medical research. In 2014, Simon was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. He finished his first round of chemotherapy six months ago, according to the New York Times.”

Via Stat News, April 2016 (emphasis added):

“More than two dozen leading cancer researchers and advocates will advise Vice President Joe Biden’s cancer moonshot initiative as members of the Blue Ribbon Panel announced by the Obama administration Monday. They come from top research institutes and cancer centers like the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School, as well as pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, and advocacy groups like Friends of Cancer Research. Over the next few months, the panel will develop recommendations for the National Institutes of Health on everything from cancer vaccines to early detection to data sharing. It will also explore what research could be supported by a special funding stream proposed by President Obama in his most recent budget, part of a $755 million plan to fund the cancer initiative.”

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter and Locals.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via insta-tip jar.