The Tree of Liberty, parched for far too long, requires sustenance for upkeep.
Thanks to Thomas Jefferson’s prescription two hundred fifty years ago, we have the recipe for its supper.
Thus I pray fervently for — but don’t necessarily expect — (metaphorical) rivers of tyrannical technocratic blood come 2025.
My fantasies regarding the fate of FDA bureaucrats are several tinges darker than allowing them to peacefully pack their bags and hit the road, but let’s not look a gift horse in the mouth; the following proclamation from RFK Jr. cuts much further in the right rhetorical direction than the constant fellatio they received in the corporate media the last four years, and I understand why, strategically and electorally, we might not want to go full Reign of Terror on them just yet.
“FDA’s war on public health is about to end. This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals* and anything else that advances human health and can't be patented by Pharma. If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags.”
*That’s a hell of a list — all, objectively, on their own, hugely beneficial therapies and lifestyle practices that likely work better than any drug Pfizer could concoct in a lab. Combined, they’re potentially a golden ticket to wellness that would enable us to throw off the biomedical shackles that prey on the chronically ill and desperate — exactly how they want us.
I can’t vouch for how hamstrung he might be by contravening forces inside of a Trump administration nor just how dogged RFK Jr. is going to be in his crusade against the pharmaceutical industry — that he’s no longer talking about the COVID-19 shots since joining forces with Trump is, if strategic, somewhat disheartening — but I can’t say this kind of talk doesn’t stir a deep arousal in my heart and loins.
What I can vouch for is that the industry and the lobbyists and political consultants who collude with it hate and fear this kind of talk; even if it goes nowhere in terms of catalyzing immediate policy changes, coming from the likes of a Kennedy, it injects consciousness into the zeitgeist where none or very little existed before.
As Alex Jones brilliantly keyed in on when he coined the term “InfoWars” many decades ago, what this fight boils down to is an information war, and RFK Jr., whatever his many flaws may be, has proven himself as a frontline commander.
Does RFK live in the real world? Warp speed was about handing out billions of printed dollars to Trump's big pharma friends before the dollar collapsed and was worthless, hell he even brought the Johnson and Johnson guy on stage at a rally saying this is a great guy and "he's cash rich". Yeah and we all know who handed him the cash. And we now know it was a scam as the drugs were already waiting in the wings for years with everyone knowing they were deadly.
Trump has led so many good people up the garden path before stepping back and hanging them out to dry on his Deep State washing line that I have lost count. We all know their names including Ashli Babbit and the rest of the Jan6ers, General Flynn, Bannon, Sydney Powell of "Release the Kraken" fame etc etc etc all true MAGA led by who knows what?
It was Lenin who said that the best way to control the opposition was to ........... "lead it ourselves". Trump is a lifelong Democrat supporter, just look at the sorts of people he is quite happy to surround himself with and look at the supporters he is quite happy to ignore and hang out to dry. Do you honestly think he will put devastated Appalachians ahead of genocidal maniacs occupying Palestine? Does RFK?
I hope he gets to do it.