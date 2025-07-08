LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Trannies institute devastating U.S. travel boycott to protest for LGBTQ™ rights

As we all know, anti-tranny hatecrimes are off the charts in known dens of rampant transphobia like… Provincetown, Massachusetts.

However unlikely, it’s totally true.

Massachusetts?

Every week, seemingly, we read a horrific news story about yet another innocent tranny hunted down and tossed off of a multi-story building by enraged New England pitchfork mobs.

Accordingly, in solidarity with their persecuted brothers and sisters and non-binary siblings, the trannies are rejiggering their travel plans for greener pastures.

Via CNBC (emphasis added):

“Canadian citizen Robert Sharp was planning to visit Provincetown, Massachusetts — one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly places in America — for his friend’s milestone birthday in July. But against a backdrop of ongoing trade tensions sparked by President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and increasing anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policies in the U.S., he said his plans changed. “Do we want to have that stress before going on vacation? Or do we want to support our own country?” Sharp said. The group he was planning to travel with decided to cancel the trip and will instead visit Montreal, he said. Sharp and his partner were also planning to visit Chicago or Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a separate trip this year, but they shifted their plans to a Canadian road trip between Calgary and Vancouver… Among the LGBTQ+ population, bookings for queer-friendly housing accommodations in the U.S. on the LGBTQ+ travel platform misterb&b saw a 66% decline among Canadian users and a 32% decline among European users from February to April, compared with the same period last year.”

Congressional tranny mascot gives surprisingly cogent strategic advice to comrades, it doesn’t take

If the toddler-like tranny activists were capable of setting aside their emotional compulsions to scream “Nazi” at anyone who suggests pumping the break on the chemical castration of children for gender equity, they’d be wise to heed Congressman Tim’s advice:

“We aren’t in this place because we weren’t shaming people enough, because we weren’t canceling people enough, because we weren’t yelling at people enough, because we weren’t denouncing anti-trans positions enough.”

Being intimately acquainted with the brutality with which these people maintain uniformity of thought within their cult, I had a hunch the Congressman’s sage advice to pump the brakes on the maximalist rhetoric would not be well-received by his tranny colleagues.

Via Pink News (emphasis added):

“Trans people and allies were quick to criticise McBride’s stance. Civil rights lawyer Alejandra Caraballo accused her of throwing “the trans community under the bus,” saying she believed the Delaware Democrat was trying to “blame us for what’s happening”. Posting her criticism on Bluesky, Caraballo compared McBride’s words to articles “blaming people on social media for everything bad happening”, adding: “There’s this obsession with centrists that a few people on social media are emblematic of an entire diverse community. It’s brain rot.””

Via Erin Reed (emphasis added):

“At a moment when powerful interests are urging Democrats to retreat on support for LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, and other marginalized groups in response to electoral losses, McBride’s approach represents a more cautious—and ultimately more harmful—vision for transgender advocacy where capitulation is the name of the game… For those of us who have covered transgender issues extensively, the intent was clear: to lay the groundwork for a rightward shift within the Democratic Party on transgender rights… I hope that one day, instead of offering cover for those pleading for permission to let us drown, she stands firm—unapologetic, unwavering—and claims the legacy her position demands. As the first trans person to reach the halls of Congress is a responsibility few others will experience. The community doesn’t need a symbol to soothe the conscience of those ready to discard us. We need a spine. We need someone who doesn’t flinch when the battle for rights turns against us—but rises to meet it.”

In other words, the trannies have learned nothing in the way of tack from their recent political humiliations, and will continue on their self-destructive course in the hopes of dragging society writ large into oblivion with them, because they are nothing if not nihilists.

Dem. Rep compares congressional hearing on trannies in sports as ‘slippery slope’ to segregation

A serious congresswoman with a serious name, Rep. Lateefah Simon of California, recently analogized keeping trannies out of girls’ sports — on account of their testicles and all of the testosterone they produce as well as all of the myriad physical advantages that males have over females even in the absence of said testosterone pouring forth from their male testes — to 1950s America, in which Persons of Color™ were forced to drink out of separate water fountains:

“Even if you're not transgender, folks who are watching, I want you to understand why this moment is so important. We have a part who has been very clear about what their intentions are for this country. I think it's bringing us back to a 1950s America where segregation was legal. Who is to say that your African American daughter, because of her BMI, would be subject to the same kind of conversation?”

