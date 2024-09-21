MSNBC recently dispatched infobabe — as Rush Limbaugh used to call female corporate media news actresses — Maggie Vespa to perform standard anti-Trump propaganda about how he’s literally Hitler or whatever for bringing up Haitians eating Americans’ pets and that MAGA is allegedly targeting “Little Kids of Color™” (LKOCs).

Vespa obviously looks cool, calm, and collected there — a credit to her profession.

When the cameras turn off, though, and her makeup fades, she turns out to be incredibly skittish, like a pursued alley-cat, off-script.

Nick Sortor approaches Maggie, asks her a polite set of questions about why she’s so focused on the salacious cat-eating angle while ignoring the broader issue of rampant illegal migration turning American cities into unrecognizable Third World hellholes (he phrases it more diplomatically), she retreats immediately, and her tubby incel handler, presumably her bodyguard, intercedes to protect the woman from literally violent (to quote AOC) questions.

Via Shore News Network (emphasis added):

“A confrontation occurred involving independent journalist Nick Sortor and MSNBC reporter Maggie Vespa after Sortor questioned Vespa regarding her coverage of the former President. The incident took place during Vespa’s reporting in Springfield, Ohio, and has since gained attention on social media. While he was simply asking her questions, in the manner MSNBC often employs, Sortor was assaulted by a large man, whose affiliation with the network is unknown at this time. At no point during the recorded interview did Sortor act aggressively or confrontationally. The violence was sparked by a man who appeared to be a body guard for the MSNBC reported, but his identity and relationship to the network has not been confirmed.”

The floppy-titted manatee probably figured he was going to get some action later on for his brave and stunning defense of the lady’s honor. It probably didn’t pan out for him.

Ladies and gentleman, the intrepid Free Press™ — asking the hard questions, nose to the grindstone, ears to the streets.

