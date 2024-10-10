“I’ve met [NPR cuck Scott Detrow] across his long walnut desk with his diplomas hanging on the wall behind him, and [Scott] asks me, ‘Why?’

Why did I cause so much pain?

Didn’t I realize that each of us is a sacred, unique snowflake of special unique specialness?

Can’t I see how we’re all manifestations of love?

I look at [NPR cuck Scott Detrow] behind his desk, taking notes on a pad, but [Scott’s] got this all wrong.

We are not special.

We are not crap or trash, either.

We just are.

We just are, and what happens just happens.

And [Scott] says, ‘No, that’s not right.’

Yeah. Well. Whatever. You can’t teach [Scott] anything.”

-Fight Club, Revised