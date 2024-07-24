The first meeting with the shaman — a fifty-something native with a bake-you-some-cookies-while-wax-philosophical-juxtaposition kind of vibe something like the Oracle in The Matrix — went curiously, in that she cut her toenails and looked aloof, not making eye contact.
What she intended to communicate by this detached demeanor, or if she meant to communicate anything at all, was a mystery.
In the popular imagination, the shaman is a mystical being with one foot in the spiritual realm, almost beyond the reach of the physical constraints of the visible world. Such an activity as corporeal as cutting her toenails and flicking them onto the floor somehow didn’t mesh with that archetype, and I didn’t expect it.
It occurred to me, then, that this lady sees gringos constantly with all sorts of psychological and physical and spiritual complaints — so maybe it was just that she’s burned out like any kind of social worker?
I worked soul-sucking customer service jobs back in the day — including at call centers for Ford and Sprint — and by the time I got off I didn’t care if the whole world burned. My empathy meter was chronically on E — and so was my gas tank, because minimum wage doesn’t buy much.
Nothing like customer service to fuel a little misanthropy.
But anyway, after experiencing her practice for a week, I concluded none of that speculation of apathy or indifference was really true — it appears that I happened to have found her in the mood for cutting her toenails when we first met, and she struck me as the kind of person who does whatever she likes without regard to social convention.
C’est la vie.
What I came to appreciate about her was that she never wore elaborate costumes like feather hats — which so many so-called “shamans” in the Amazon do purely for the aesthetics because they assume that’s what tourists are into — or put on any pretenses; she went about her job in a forthright manner with no undue theatrics or pandering.
Day One of jungle therapy began the same way it ended: with a not-insignificant amount of induced therapeutic vomiting.
The first round of therapeutic jungle vomiting was due to kambo — monkey frog poison extracted from a specimen by captured from a tree, which then has its limbs drawn and quartered until it’s terrified enough to secrete its defensive venom, at which time the shaman or whoever extracts it with a knife or a stick before letting it go free.
Via Journal of Venom Research (emphasis added):
“The secretions of the Giant Monkey Frog Phyllomedusa bicolor are used by populations in the Amazon regions (mainly the indigenous Katukinas and Kaxinawás). The so-called “toad vaccine” or “kambô” is applied as a medication for infections and to prevent diseases, and also as physical and mental invigorator, and analgesic. Since the 1980s, researchers and companies have been interested in the composition of these secretions. Phyllomedusin, phyllokinin, caerulein and sauvagine are the polypeptides in these secretions that can cause intense effects on smooth muscles, vessels provoking, nausea and vomiting, arterial hypotension, flushing, palpitations, nausea, vomiting, bile secretion and angioedema. These actions are similar to bradykinin. However, the feeling of well-being and improvement of motor skills described by the users seems to be associated with dermorphine, caerulein or deltorphin – peptides with analgesic properties – and their affinity for the opiate receptor systems. Caerulein is a peptide that increases digestive secretions. Phyllomedusin and Phyllokinin lead to blood pressure and digestive effects. Sauvagine release corticotropin and mimics the physiological reactions of exposure to stress. Deltorphins and dermorphins have high affinity for the opiate receptor system and can lead to analgesia. The fame acquired by the therapy motivated the use by individuals from urban areas worldwide, without safety considerations. While in indigenous communities, there is an entire cultural tradition that provides relative safety to the application, however, the extension of use to individuals from urban areas worldwide is a problem, with reports of severe adverse effects and deaths. Undoubtedly, the skin secretions of the Phyllomedusa genus contain substances of intense pharmacological action and that can lead to research for therapeutic uses, but control over their application in rituals outside the forest is needed due the risks presented*.”
*PharmaSpeak to English translation: “As gatekeepers of The Science™, we won’t recognize allow any of the therapeutic compounds contained in kambo to enter mainstream medicine until we have isolated, synthesized, and patented them because a.) we have a massive God complex that can’t be cured and b.) we like cash money.”
Applying the kambo is an elaborate multi-step ritual that consists of scraping the dried frog poison from a stick where it has been stored, then burning a cigarette-sized hole (or two or three) on the arm or leg, then applying a dab to the site(s) of the burn(s) where it is introduced into the bloodstream.
Much vomiting ensues, preceded by ten minutes of visceral discomfort and followed by a generalized feeling of mild euphoria.
I now have four circular burns on my right shoulder to match the faded ones on my wrist from a bored and drunken night long ago in college, when my friend and I took turns putting cigarettes out on each other for decidedly non-therapeutic purposes.
To be continued…
Africa is a very large and complex continent . Its main resource is its people / culture , a truly nice place to be. However , it’s best if you have a reason / work / project to be there , because you can integrate into the community, etc . I was working for US Peace Corps , so it opened many doors . I was building schools , gardens and water systems . I would live in a village for about 1 year , teach masonry skills, build an elementary school with the people of the community , then move to the next community . Its was super fantastic experience .
I still do the same work to this day . This is my 50th year as a mason / musician / artist . I still play the harp .
Hi Ben, Thank you for writing these great stories .
I just wanted to mention that I have experienced several different shamanistic cultures from around the world . I always appreciate the toned down medicine people . I lived for 4 years in Gabon, equatorial Africa . I lived with an Nganga (shaman) for 2.5 years. He taught me everything he could . I became a practitioner of a religion called Bwiti. The belief system is centered around the use of a plant called Iboga and the harp . The belief system goes back to ancient Egypt and the harp is carved into the pyramid walls . The music of the harp is used to convey people into the next dimension . The ceremony is a way for humans to connect to the life force that created us . It’s a very wonderful and important part of life that our western civilization does not know about anymore.
My teacher said , “you can be a lawyer, doctor or go to any university in the world , but if you do not know who you are or where you came from , you could waste your entire life “. So the initiation ceremony is designed to help people wake up into to this lifetime .
The plant creates ‘near death experience ‘ , the same effect that people experience when to get close to death. The Iboga plant has been synthesized into
Ibogaine , a substance used for treating opioid addiction . It has a 75% success rate and is illegal for use in the US. It would upset the addiction industry if it was legalized for use . I could write for hours about shamanism , I just wanted to back up your story , you are right on . Please keep up the good work !