COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

NIH defies FOIA, vaxx royalty data remains shrouded in secrecy

“The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings...

We are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence–on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed.” -John F. Kennedy (assassinated)

Via The Epoch Times (emphasis added):

“The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) is refusing to release additional information about an agreement it reached over a COVID-19 vaccine that has earned it at least $400 million. The NIH declined to provide any materials in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from The Epoch Times. ‘The NIH withholds the entirety of the records as they are protected from release,’ Gorka Garcia-Malene, an NIH officer, told The Epoch Times in a letter. She cited an exemption outlined in the act that allows government agencies to partially or fully withhold information. ‘In this case, exemption 3 incorporates 35 U.S.C. 209 (f), which reads in relevant part, ‘No Federal agency shall grant any license under a patent or patent application on a federally owned invention unless the person requesting the license has supplied the agency with a plan for development or marketing of the invention, except that any such plan shall be treated by the Federal agency as commercial and financial information obtained from a person and privileged and confidential and not subject to disclosure under section 552 of title 5,’’ Ms. Garcia-Malene wrote. ‘Exemption 4 protects from disclosure trade secrets and commercial or financial information that is privileged and confidential,’ she added.”

What is left to say? It’s been three years and a billion tears, to paraphrase Social Distortion, the $400 million Moderna kickback has been public knowledge for over a year, and no amount of screaming into the ether nor bureaucratic hoop-jumping apparently has any effect whatsoever on the political leadership class in our so-called democracy.

Based Japanese protesters rage against WHO treaty, subversion of national sovereignty

“Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats.”

-H.L. Mencken

Via Children’s Health Defense (emphasis added):

“Tens of thousands of people rallied over the weekend in a central Tokyo park to protest the World Health Organization’s (WHO) proposed pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) — proposals that critics allege threaten Japan’s and other countries’ national sovereignty… The rally called for Japan’s withdrawal from the WHO. Participants also opposed the ‘pandemic treaty’ and IHR amendments and the Japanese government’s public health policies, Hayashi and Inoue, who both spoke at the rally, told The Defender. The rally was organized at the East Ikebukuro Central Park. Izumi Kamijo, a member of WCH Japan, told The Defender the site was symbolic as it once housed the Sugamo Prison, ‘where most of the top government and military people after World War II were detained who refused to collaborate with the occupying force, i.e., General McArthur and the U.S. military.’ Estimates of the turnout are as high as 100,000 people, but according to Kamijo, ‘The turnout is estimated around 20,000 … Some people say up to 30,000, others say well over 10,000. So, 20,000 would be appropriate.’”

As anyone who has spent time in the region can appreciate, when the normally compliant, highly-respectful-of-authority East Asians by the tens of thousands take to the streets in protest, you know things have gone sideways.

It takes a lot of officious abuse to make these people take to the streets.

I never thought I’d see the day that the Japanese were less accommodating to authority than the West at large.

Strange times.

