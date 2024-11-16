Tom Homan, future Trump Border Czar, doesn’t come off as a standard politician in his mannerisms or rhetoric — the best kind of compliment, maybe, one could pay to a member of his industry — in that he’s plain-spoken and apparently immune to pressure.

Here’s Tom Homan in November 2023 on what he plans to do with America’s “migrant” population as Trump’s future border czar (emphasis added):

“I promised President Trump when he announced that if he goes back, I go back. And I’m going to run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen because these millions of people being released in this country, nine out of 10 will get an order of removal based on immigration court data. A judge orders them to be removed. We’re going to find them and we’re gonna remove them. If there’s no consequence, we can’t fix the border. We’re going to have a consequence in the Trump administration.”

Like other incoming appointees, Homan, surely — via the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which loves cheap slave labor for the corporations it serves, and various progressive NGOs, and other appendages of The Swamp — has come under heavy pressure, since it became clear he’s in line to actually execute on those promises, to moderate his policy prescriptions.

The answer is an apparent and resounding “no,” as Homan doubled down on his “nine out of ten” pledge yesterday.

Transcript via Vigilant News (emphasis added):

“President Trump has made it clear that we’re going to prioritize public safety threats and national security threats… the millions that come across this border that this administration led in, 9 out of 10 of them will get an order removal. They’re gonna go home… We’ll give you a hearing, but at a hearing, if you lose, you’re going to go home. Because if we don’t, if that court order doesn’t mean anything, then what the hell are we doing?… The orders are meaningless.”

If Homan follows through on this specific “nine out of ten” pledge, as it appears he is serious about doing, perhaps no figure in American history will be as vilified as him.

(Probably staged) photo-ops of crying babies ripped from their mothers’ arms will permeate corporate media; AOC will hold aggressive and teary hearings as progressive performance art; the “children in cages” rhetoric will re-emerge but amplified ten-fold.

Only a man with a steel spine is going to withstand it. Is Homan the guy? All signs so far point to yes.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw